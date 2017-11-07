United Way Report and Alley Way Clean Up

During Tuesdays Work Session, the United Way was present to give a presentation about the poverty levels in Amarillo and about helping with community clean up. According to the United Way Community Status Report Potter and Randall Counties both have a low unemployment rate, the Amarillo economy remains strong with the Potter County’s mediun is income starting to grow and Randall County has a strong High School graduation rate with Potters starting to grow.

On the downside of the Status Report, the single most challenge for Amarillo is health. Both counties have elevated rates of death from heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Potter County has a growing poverty rate, high rates of STIs, elevated rates of domestic violence and high rates of birth to unmarried mothers.

Executive Director of the United Way, Katie Noffsker, along with city staff members talked with the council members about trying to help clean up city alleyways and why exactly they are as messy as they are.

Katie on how some of those alleys are getting that way.