U.S. Ag Needs Help On Trade

Exports are very important to U.S. agriculture, but producers are being hit with a variety of bad news right now. For one thing, Russia is extending its ban on U.S. ag products as the policy standoff over Russia’s activities in the Ukraine continues. Another issue: Mexico appears to be seeking other suppliers for corn as trade tensions with the U.S. ratchet up over NAFTA. Year-to-date sales of U.S. corn to Mexico are currently running seven percent behind last year’s pace.

Maybe most worrisome of all is the pending trade deal between Japan and the EU. When that deal is finalized, it stands to give European farmers competitive advantages over their U.S. counterparts. In fact, former USDA trade chief Paul Drazek says it appears European agriculture is going to benefit from Japanese concessions very similar to what the U.S. could have had under TPP.

Those products include U.S. beef and pork, and people in the U.S. meat business are increasingly urging the White House to get to work on a bilateral trade deal with Japan.

Now we do have some positive news on trade as the U.S. Meat Export Federation reports that May was another good month for U.S. beef and pork exports. May beef exports surpassed 105,00 metric tons and were up 6 percent from a year ago. Pork exports, which exceeded 222,000 metric tons, were up 11 percent year-over-year.