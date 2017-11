At least one person has died on Texas roadways every day since November of 2000. In an effort to end this 17-year milestone, the Texas Department of Transportation, through its #EndTheStreakTX campaign, reminds drivers to stay alert, obey traffic laws and take personal responsibility behind the wheel. Sonja Gross with TxDOT.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, fatalities resulting from motor vehicle crashes on Texas roadways have numbered over 59,000.