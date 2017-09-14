TxDot Interchange Congestion Update

To help ease congestion during peak drive times the Texas Department of Transportation has updated the lane closure along northbound and southbound Interstate 27 just south of the downtown interchange.

Starting at 9 am and going to 4 pm southbound Interstate 27 will only be reduced to one lane of traffic through Wednesday, September 20th. During this time frame, expect traffic to narrow to one lane immediately south of the downtown interchange and continue slightly past the 26th Avenue exit. This traffic control is in place to allow construction of a concrete traffic rail and pavement tie-in. this is to allow construction of a concrete traffic rail and pavement tie-in.

Beginning at 8 pm, Sept. 14 and continuing through 7 a.m. Friday, September 15, a contractor for the Texas Department of Transportation will be stripping Interstate 27 northbound from 26th Avenue to Interstate 40. The work will require the two outside lanes to be closed, narrowing traffic down to one lane.

Motorist are urged to slow down through the construction zone and watch for contractors, TxDOT personnel, and equipment.