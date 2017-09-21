TxDOT to open the I-40 and I-27 Direct-Connector.

Starting Saturday, September 23rd, The Texas Department of Transportation will be opening the Direct-Connector which allows Eastbound I-40 traffic to connect with southbound I-27 traffic. TxDOT also expects the opening of the 26th avenue exit ramp that same day.

Drivers need to be aware that another project, slated to begin mid-October that could require the closing of the direct connector if that proves to be the best and safest traffic control option. That project is for the widening of the 26thAvenue bridge.