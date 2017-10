With college and professional football seasons in full swing, the Texas Department of Transportation’s statewide “Plan While You Can” campaign reminds fans to make a sober ride part of their game-day plans.

Sonja Gross with TxDOT also talked about the costs:

During the 2016 football season, there were over 10-thousand alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas. Those crashes resulted in 424 fatalities and 996 serious injuries.