TxDOT lane closures

AMARILLO AREA LANE CLOSURE REPORT

Work Zone Awareness: Please slow down and give crews the room they need to do their jobs safely. Roadway work zones are hazardous, both for workers and motorists who drive through the complex array of signs, barrels and lane changes. Please keep the following tips in mind when driving through work zones:

· Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000.

· Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

· Don’t tailgate.

· Stay alert and minimize distractions, such as cell phones.

· Obey road crew flaggers.

· Expect the unexpected. Delays from highway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

· Plan ahead. Leave a few minutes early when traveling through a work zone in order to reach your destination on time.

THIS WEEK’S LANE CLOSURES:

· Various parts of the I-40 frontage roads from the Oldham County line to Bushland will be closed Wednesday through Friday for seal coat operations.

· The left and center lanes on I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to Pullman Road for mill and fill operations.

· Various lanes of I-27 northbound and southbound will be closed between 45 th Avenue and Hillside Road for mill and fill operations.

LANE CLOSURES IN ONGOING PROJECTS

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

· The I-27 south ramp from I-40 eastbound will be closed Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as crews paint the west side of the bridge.

· The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26 th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

· The ramp from 26 th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.

· Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the right lane of I-27 southbound at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

· The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

· Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.

· Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

· The westbound I-40 entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

· The westbound I-40 entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

· The eastbound I-40 exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

· The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40 eastbound is closed.

· The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

· The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

· The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

· Access to SL 335 is closed from the north at Bell Street to help facilitate accelerated reconstruction of the Bell Street and frontage road intersection.

· From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

· The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound SL 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

· The intersection of South Western Street and SL 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

· The intersection of South Georgia Street and SL 335 has a four-way stop condition.

· Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

· Access to SL 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

· Circle Drive is closed at SL 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.