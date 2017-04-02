TxDOT Lane Closures for this week

Apr 2, 2:35 PM
AMARILLO AREA LANE CLOSURE REPORT
Week of April 3 – 9, 2017
·        Expect various lane closures on Interstate 40 from Helium Road to Adkinson Road in both directions Monday through Thursday for fog seal operations.
·        The right lane of Interstate 27 will be closed in both directions from 45th Avenue to 26th Avenue Monday through Friday for patching and shoulder repair.
·        Be aware of slow-moving herbicide operations on both I-27 and I-40 Monday through Friday.
·        On Friday, April 7, expect the following closures for cable barrier repair:
o   The left lane of I-27 southbound at Rockwell Road
o   The left lane of I-40 westbound at Adkinson Road.
 
ONGOING PROJECTS
 
US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project
·        Northbound thru traffic on I-27 will be detoured to Fillmore Street.
·        Buchanan Street will be closed to thru traffic between 8th and 6th avenues.
·        Fillmore Street will be down to two lanes between 4th and 8th avenues.
·        Expect intermittent one lane closures during the daytime throughout the week at the following locations:
o   On Pierce Street at 6th Avenue
o   On Fillmore at 6th Avenue
o   On 10th Ave at Buchanan Street
I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)
·        The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.
·        Various lane closures will occur on LP 335 between 34th Avenue and I-40 for the next few weeks while Atmos Energy relocates a gas line.
·        Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months
 
I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)
·        Due to bridge demolition, the Arthur Street underpass at I-40 will remain closed until April 6.
·        The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound will be closed from Nelson Street to I-27.
·        The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.
·        The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.
·        The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road between Wilson and Ross streets will be closed.
 
Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)
·        The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.
·        The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.
·        Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lanes of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.
 
South Loop 335 (Hollywood):
·        Circle Drive is closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.
·        From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.
·        Southbound traffic on Bell Street is reduced to one lane from north of LP 335 to south of LP 335.
·        The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound LP 335 is temporally realigned for widening.
·        The intersection of South Western Street and LP 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.
·        The intersection of South Georgia Street and LP 335 has a four-way stop condition.
·        Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.
·        Access to LP 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.
·        Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

