TxDOT Lane Closures for this week

AMARILLO AREA LANE CLOSURE REPORT
Week of April 3 – 9, 2017
· Expect various lane closures on Interstate 40 from Helium Road to Adkinson Road in both directions Monday through Thursday for fog seal operations.
· The right lane of Interstate 27 will be closed in both directions from 45th Avenue to 26th Avenue Monday through Friday for patching and shoulder repair.
· Be aware of slow-moving herbicide operations on both I-27 and I-40 Monday through Friday.
· On Friday, April 7, expect the following closures for cable barrier repair:
o The left lane of I-27 southbound at Rockwell Road
o The left lane of I-40 westbound at Adkinson Road.
ONGOING PROJECTS
US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project
· Northbound thru traffic on I-27 will be detoured to Fillmore Street.
· Buchanan Street will be closed to thru traffic between 8th and 6th avenues.
· Fillmore Street will be down to two lanes between 4th and 8th avenues.
· Expect intermittent one lane closures during the daytime throughout the week at the following locations:
o On Pierce Street at 6th Avenue
o On Fillmore at 6th Avenue
o On 10th Ave at Buchanan Street
I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)
· The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.
· Various lane closures will occur on LP 335 between 34th Avenue and I-40 for the next few weeks while Atmos Energy relocates a gas line.
· Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months
I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)
· Due to bridge demolition, the Arthur Street underpass at I-40 will remain closed until April 6.
· The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound will be closed from Nelson Street to I-27.
· The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.
· The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.
· The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road between Wilson and Ross streets will be closed.
Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)
· The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.
· The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.
· Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lanes of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.
South Loop 335 (Hollywood):
· Circle Drive is closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.
· From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.
· Southbound traffic on Bell Street is reduced to one lane from north of LP 335 to south of LP 335.
· The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound LP 335 is temporally realigned for widening.
· The intersection of South Western Street and LP 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.
· The intersection of South Georgia Street and LP 335 has a four-way stop condition.
· Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.
· Access to LP 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.
· Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.