TxDOT Lane Closures for this week

AMARILLO AREA LANE CLOSURE REPORT

Week of April 3 – 9, 2017

· Expect various lane closures on Interstate 40 from Helium Road to Adkinson Road in both directions Monday through Thursday for fog seal operations.

· The right lane of Interstate 27 will be closed in both directions from 45 th Avenue to 26 th Avenue Monday through Friday for patching and shoulder repair.

· Be aware of slow-moving herbicide operations on both I-27 and I-40 Monday through Friday.

· On Friday, April 7, expect the following closures for cable barrier repair:

o The left lane of I-27 southbound at Rockwell Road

o The left lane of I-40 westbound at Adkinson Road.

ONGOING PROJECTS

US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project

· Northbound thru traffic on I-27 will be detoured to Fillmore Street.

· Buchanan Street will be closed to thru traffic between 8 th and 6 th avenues.

· Fillmore Street will be down to two lanes between 4 th and 8 th avenues.

· Expect intermittent one lane closures during the daytime throughout the week at the following locations:

o On Pierce Street at 6 th Avenue

o On Fillmore at 6 th Avenue

o On 10 th Ave at Buchanan Street

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

· The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

· Various lane closures will occur on LP 335 between 34 th Avenue and I-40 for the next few weeks while Atmos Energy relocates a gas line.

· Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

· Due to bridge demolition, the Arthur Street underpass at I-40 will remain closed until April 6.

· The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound will be closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

· The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

· The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.

· The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road between Wilson and Ross streets will be closed.

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

· The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26 th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

· The ramp from 26 th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.

· Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lanes of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood):

· Circle Drive is closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

· From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

· Southbound traffic on Bell Street is reduced to one lane from north of LP 335 to south of LP 335.

· The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound LP 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

· The intersection of South Western Street and LP 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

· The intersection of South Georgia Street and LP 335 has a four-way stop condition.

· Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

· Access to LP 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.