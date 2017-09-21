TxDOT to Close Bell Street Starting Friday

TxDOT will be closing Interstate 40 in both directions at from 9 pm Friday, September 22nd to approximately Saturday, September 23rd to help facilitate the placement of concrete on the north Bell street bridge deck. During the closure, traffic will be detoured to the I-40 frontage road and cross over bell street to reenter the interstate. Northbound motorist are encouraged to detour east on Olsen and southbound motorist detour west to Coulter. Local Motorist are encouraged to find alternate routes to help reduce the congestion.