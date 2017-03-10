Two vehicle collision at 6th and S. Adams results in one fatality, two drivers arrested

Two men were arrested after a fatal drunk driving crash. Just after 2:00 Friday morning, one of the vehicles ran a red light at 6th and Adams. A passenger in one of the cars, 40-year old Joseph Marricle of Wolfforth, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 29-year old Arturo Hernandez and 46-year old Richard Britten were booked into Potter county for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. An autopsy on Marricle has been ordered.