Two Vehicle Accident In Gray County Kills Two; Leaves Three Injured

Two people are dead and three were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Gray County Sunday night.

54-year-old Curtis Rogers was driving about 15 miles outside of Pampa when officials say he crossed over the center stripe into the southbound lane colliding with a car driven by Michael Brodowy, age 40 of Amarillo.

Brodowy’s car caught fire with him trapped inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers in Brodowy’s car were able to escape the vehicle and were transported to the hospital in Pampa with serious injuries.

Rogers was transported to the hospital in Pampa where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.