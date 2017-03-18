Two people die in car/motorcycle collision on Loop 335.

Two people were killed in a crash in north Amarillo Friday night. Around 9:00, a motorcycle that was eastbound on Loop 335 hit a minivan that was turning onto the Loop from North Mountain drive. The cyclist, 32-year old Nicholas David Wheeler, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the minivan, 17-year old Zabery Islina Pesqueda, also died as a result of the crash. Three other people in the minivan were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The incident is still under investigation.