Two People Charged with Murder for Hire

Two people have been arrested for an attempt to murder for hire. According to the APD Special Crimes Unit, 49-year-old Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. hired 34-year-old Kimber Danielle Eisenhaur to kill another man. He gave her information on his intended victim, money and a gun to kill him with. Their intended victim suffered no injuries as a result of the attempt. APD PACE officers found Eisenhaur at a home in the 3900 block of Southwest 7th Avenue, and she was taken into custody. Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. was caught in Quay County, New Mexico and both have been charged with Attempted Capital Murder for Remuneration.