Murder warrants have been issued in Amarillo’s latest homicide. The body of 21-year old Gregory Lynn Battee, Jr. was found in a home on north Hayden Thursday morning. Police are looking for 27-year old Samuel Wilson and 31-year old Charles Pruitt. The gun used in the homicide has not been recovered and both men list Amarillo addresses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.