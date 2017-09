Two Meetings have been scheduled to address concerns about the presence of high levels of fumonisin in corn now being harvested in the Texas Panhandle. The first meeting will be at 9 a.m. at the Castro County Expo, 405 S.E. 4th St., Dimmitt. The second meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Moore County Community Center, 1600 S. Maddox St. in Dumas.

For more information, go to https://today.agrilife.org/2017/09/22/emergency-meetings-scheduled-following-reports-fumonisin-texas-corn/