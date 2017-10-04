Two early morning fires under investigation

Just after 4:00 Wednesday morning, the Randall County Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100-block of Prescott in the Amberwood mobile park. As they were arriving, another mobile home was also reported on fire in the 1200-block of Casa Grande which is on the next street just to the east of Prescott. Heavy fire and smoke damage was sustained to the home on Prescott and light to moderate damage on Casa Grande. Eight units from the Randall County Fire Department and two units from the Canyon Fire Department responded. Both fires are suspicious in nature and are most likely related. Fire investigators are looking into both blazes. Both were unoccupied.