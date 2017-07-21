Two arrested in overnight SWAT situation
By Mike Hill
|
Jul 21, 2017 @ 9:56 AM

Two men were arrested after a SWAT standoff in South Amarillo. Just before 9:00 Thursday night, police were at the Canyons Apartments on Southwest 45th looking for a man with an outstanding parole warrant. They discovered he was inside an apartment with another man with a probation violation warrant. After receiving information that weapons were present, the SWAT team was called out. They attempted to make contact but there was no response, so just before midnight, a chemical irritant was introduced into the apartment. The original suspect, 21-year old Jimmy Reyes, then came out and was arrested. The second suspect, 20-year old Richard Izaguirre, wasn’t found for another hour and a half as the two men had crawled through a ceiling into the apartment next door. Both men are now in custody.

