Two arrested; gun, narcotics, and stolen car recovered in N. Amarillo yesterday.

Two people were arrested after a stolen car was recovered in North Amarillo Tuesday. Monday morning, a car was reported stolen from the 1500-block of Southwest 48th. The next afternoon, PACE officers saw the car on North Mirror. After giving chase, the car pulled into the driveway of a home on Foxglove. A man and woman got out and tried to flee. Officers found methamphetamine in the woman’s purse and a passenger was interviewed and released. 28-year old Ricky Nuanhngam was booked into Potter County for Evading Arrest and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. 27-year old Jessica Gonzalez was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and traffic warrants.