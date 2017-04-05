Two arrested for felony warrants on North Harrison Street

Two people were arrested after a short standoff with Amarillo SWAT. Around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, police received information that a man and a woman wanted for dangerous drugs were at a home in the 1300 block of North Harrison. When officers pulled up, they saw four people run into the house and refused to come out. Information was received that one of the suspects might have a gun and SWAT was called. About an hour later, the suspects came out. 28-year old Logan Lawrence and 28-year old Carlos Perez were arrested for their parole violation warrants for dangerous drugs and booked into Potter County. The other two people were released.