Two Arrested In Connection With Recent Hartley County Fires
By David Lovejoy
|
Oct 10, 2017 @ 5:38 PM
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with recent fires in Hartley County.

The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office said a tip led deputies to the arrest of two juvenile males who both admitted their involvement in the fires. After a detention hearing in Channing, both suspects were transported to the Youth Center of the High Plains in Amarillo.

Officials cited the help of the Dalhart and Hartley Fire Departments, Texas State Fire Marshals, and Dallam/Hartley County Juvenile Probation for their efforts in the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office added that they were confident all parties involved have been arrested and no further threat of arson is present.

