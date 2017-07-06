Twelve Arrested; Two On The Run After Organized Crime Bust

A two-year organized crime investigation has netted 12; while two suspects are still on the run. On Wednesday Arrest teams from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Amarillo Police Department, the Pampa Police and the Department of Public Safety Department arrested the 12 suspects on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, moving/laundering money in excess of 300,000 dollars and transporting/delivery of marijuana in excess of 2,000 pounds. Police are still searching for 22-year-old Dominique Renee Gallegos and 25-year-old Gabriel Medrano of Amarillo. If you have any information on these two please call The Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5751.

SUSPECTS ARRESTED:

Autry Campos-Dowd, 21, of Canyon

Brianna Cole Williams, 23, of Amarillo

Colton Reid Collins, 19, of Pampa

Gustavo Ruiz-Medrano, 25, of Amarillo

Hilda Medrano-DeSanchez, 61, of Amarillo

Jordan Angel Bustoz, 25, of Amarillo

Juan Antonio Chairez, 24, of Amarillo

Kade Davidson Housley, 20, of Amarillo

Reyna Portillo, 21, of Amarillo

Robert Lee Sanchez, 21, of Amarillo

Tohme W. Woolbright, 22, of Amarillo

Walter Vinicio Garcia-Recinos, 22, of Amarillo

SUSPECTS WANTED: