Twelve Arrested; Two On The Run After Organized Crime Bust

A two-year organized crime investigation has netted 12; while two suspects are still on the run. On Wednesday Arrest teams from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Amarillo Police Department, the Pampa Police and the Department of Public Safety Department arrested the 12 suspects on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, moving/laundering money in excess of 300,000 dollars and transporting/delivery of marijuana in excess of 2,000 pounds. Police are still searching for 22-year-old Dominique Renee Gallegos and 25-year-old Gabriel Medrano of Amarillo. If you have any information on these two please call The Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5751.
SUSPECTS ARRESTED:
Autry Campos-Dowd, 21, of Canyon
Brianna Cole Williams, 23, of Amarillo
Colton Reid Collins, 19, of Pampa
Gustavo Ruiz-Medrano, 25, of Amarillo
Hilda Medrano-DeSanchez, 61, of Amarillo
Jordan Angel Bustoz, 25, of Amarillo
Juan Antonio Chairez, 24, of Amarillo
Kade Davidson Housley, 20, of Amarillo
Reyna Portillo, 21, of Amarillo
Robert Lee Sanchez, 21, of Amarillo
Tohme W. Woolbright, 22, of Amarillo
Walter Vinicio Garcia-Recinos, 22, of Amarillo
SUSPECTS WANTED: