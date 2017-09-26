Tuesday’s Ag News Roundup

When Congress is putting together a new farm bill – as lawmakers and their staff members are doing right now – one person they routinely turn to for consultation is Texas A&M ag economist Dr. Joe Outlaw. I caught up with Dr. Outlaw during the Southwest Council of Agribusiness meeting in Lamesa, and he told me the effort of writing a new farm bill is continuing, but those writing it have encountered some potholes on the road to completion.

Outlaw also said, with commodity prices so low right, producing bumper crops has become fairly essential for farmers trying to wait out the tough times.

Well, if bumper crops are a necessity, one may be coming our way with cotton. But, what I heard from Mary Jane Buerkle of Plains Cotton Growers suggests our present weather situation might pose a challenge.

There’s still a ways to go before we see how it all plays out at harvest time, but we can say condition ratings for Texas cotton moved up slightly in the latest USDA Crop Progress report. USDA reports 59 percent of cotton in Texas is in the good-to-excellent range, one percentage point better than a week ago. The condition ratings put 79 percent of our state’s corn in the good-to-excellent bracket, same as last week. And our state’s sorghum also held even with last week: 78 percent good-to-excellent.

The third round of NAFTA negotiations are scheduled to continue through tomorrow in Canada, and here’s a note of interest to our dairy folks. Although President Trump has criticized the supply management system Canada uses to protect its dairy industry, the Toronto Star reports U.S. negotiators have yet to propose changes. Earlier this year, the National Milk Producers Federation, which represents the U.S. dairy industry, said the Canadian system hinders free trade and needs to be addressed.

On yet another trade matter, the U.S. has gotten something it wanted from the World Trade Organization: creation of a dispute panel to investigate U.S. complaints regarding import quotas by China on wheat, rice and corn. So, we’ll wait to see how that plays out, but at least the U.S. is getting the “day in court” that it requested.

And another reminder here: two meetings have been put together for tomorrow by Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas Corn Producers to help inform corn growers about this massive mycotoxin issue we’ve been talking about. Tomorrow’s meetings include one at 9 a.m. in Dimmitt and one at 6 p.m. in Dumas. More info is available here: https://today.agrilife.org/2017/09/22/emergency-meetings-scheduled-following-reports-fumonisin-texas-corn/