Tuesday’s Ag News Roundup

With a lot more harvesting still to be done, it will be a while before we know exactly what kind of year it has been for cotton production in our area. But, Steve Verett, the executive vice president of Plains Cotton Growers, says the appropriate word for describing the local crop right now would be “variable.” That’s based on what he has heard from producers, as well as what he saw on a recent drive between Lubbock and Amarillo:

However, even if bales per acre don’t turn out to be all that impressive, with the increase in acres dedicated to cotton this year, area production is still likely to rise:

Cotton is very much the crop being most watched in our area right now. Meanwhile, from a national perspective, the headline-making crop is corn, where there remains concern about the lagging pace of harvest. The USDA Crop Progress report released yesterday shows just 70 percent of the corn crop nationwide is in the bin. The five-year average suggests an 83 percent completion rate would be more typical for this point in the season. However, farmers are doing their best to catch up. This week’s 13-point gap is better than the 18-point margin of a week ago.

The good news for Texas is our corn harvest is 92 percent complete, pretty much in line with the five-year average of 93 percent. On another encouraging note for our state, the condition of the Texas winter wheat crop has gone up, with 49 percent of the crop rated good-to-excellent, a six-point improvement from last week’s numbers and 10 points above last year at this time.

Speaking of crops, USDA is pleasing ag groups like National Association of Wheat Growers and National Corn Growers Association with an announcement made yesterday. USDA says it is withdrawing proposed regulations on agricultural biotechnology and will now re-engage with stakeholders to – quote-“determine the most effective, science-based approach for regulating the products of modern biotechnology while protecting plant health.” The USDA news release also included a statement by Secretary Sonny Perdue that spotlighted the role that advances in ag technologies play in feeding the world’s growing population.

Beef and pork producers are doing their part to feed that hungry world, and the enthusiasm of buyers in other countries is making this another year of growth in U.S. red meat exports. With data now in for the first nine months of the year, comparison of year to date totals shows U.S. beef exports are up 9 percent in volume over last year, while the increase for pork is 8 percent.

As we often discuss, it’s a reality that U.S. agriculture relies on immigrant labor for harvesting crops, tending to livestock, working in meat plants and other jobs where, despite good pay, enough Americans to do the work cannot be found. It is also a reality that ag employers – even when operating with the best of intentions for following the law on hiring foreign workers – can take a substantial hit, when government authorities crack down on illegal immigration. What can ag employers do to protect themselves? Tiffany Lashmet, an ag law specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife, says one key is making sure I-9 forms are in order:

Lashmet is a co-author of a new book just released by Texas A&M AgriLife. More information, including a way to get a copy of the book, is available here: https://today.agrilife.org/2017/11/06/new-publication-aids-agricultural-businesses-ice-raid-audit-preparation/