Tuesday’s Ag News Roundup

This beautiful wheat field west of Amarillo (pictured above) is an example of why a lot of local folks are enthusiastic about the start to the new season.

Meanwhile, in our ag news headlines this morning….

Harvest for corn remains well behind the normal pace for the nation as a whole, but Texas is actually running right on time. USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report shows that – in the 18 leading corn-producing states – just 38 percent of the corn has been brought in from the field, well below the five-year average, which suggests 59 percent would be more typical for this date on the calendar. However, for Texas, we see 83 percent of our state’s corn has harvested, precisely in line with the five-year average.

Harvest for sorghum and cotton in Texas is actually running a little ahead of pace, which might be related to the fact that farmers have had time to get out in their fields. USDA says, on a statewide average, last week in Texas 6.6 days were suitable for fieldwork. The full Crop Progress report is available here: http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/CropProg/CropProg-10-23-2017.pdf

It’s nice that farmers have gotten a break with the weather the past couple weeks. But what about the potential for freezing temperatures Thursday night and Friday night? I asked Mary Jane Buerkle of Plains Cotton Growers what a freeze at this time might mean for a local cotton crop that has already been running behind. She says that answer can vary, especially across a vast area like the Texas High Plains.

Cattle futures lost ground in the early hours of trading yesterday before rallying at the end to shrink the losses and in, some cases, actually gaining a little ground in live cattle contracts. A down day for the markets had been anticipated somewhat following the release on Friday of USDA’s Cattle on Feed report, which was seen as a bit bearish with the placements numbers showing a much larger increase in cattle going to feedlots than many analysts expected. However, Dr. Derrell Peel of Oklahoma State University told me increased placements are only natural as they reflect the growth experienced in the nation’s cattle herd the past three years. But he says the 13 percent increase in heifer placements last month, coming on the heels of an 11 percent increase in August, is significant.

Dr. Peel referring to expansion that those heifer numbers suggest may be slowing down.

Maybe our friends in the cattle business will get some kind of price bump from the Cold Storage report released late yesterday. The report showed beef in freezers is down 6 percent from a year ago. There was also a year-over-year decline in pork inventories, but it was a mixed bag when it comes to dairy products: butter inventories down, but cheese up. You can find the Cold Storage report here: https://release.nass.usda.gov/reports/cost1017.pdf

If you’re a producer who needs some CEUs to maintain your pesticide applicator license, there’s a big opportunity tomorrow. Randall County Extension Agent J.D. Ragland says, in Canyon tomorrow, AgriLife is offering a 5-hour CEU credit training course.

That event is tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with registration at 7:30 a.m. But AgriLife would like an RSVP by noon today, so, if you plan to attend the event, call the Randall County Extension Office this morning at (806) 468-5543. If you live more toward the east side of the Texas Panhandle, AgriLife is also conducting the same basic event, same time tomorrow, in Pampa. Call the Gray County Extension office this morning at (806) 669-8033 to RSVP for that session.