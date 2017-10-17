Tuesday’s Ag News Roundup

The Crop Progress report was released late yesterday, and, as has been the case throughout the growing season, the outlook for corn remains the focus:

Concern about weather is standard for agriculture. But, in Texas and here locally, there’s been a bit of good luck recently. “Open weather” – days without rain – has provided an opportunity to get some field work done.

USDA reports a statewide average of 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the seven-day period that ended on Sunday….a big improvement from 4.4 days the previous week and 3.7 days two weeks earlier.

Harvest is running ahead for the three major Texas summer crops ̶ corn, sorghum, and cotton ̶ and the planting of winter wheat across the state is also outpacing the five-year average.

Two areas of concern stand out, however, for Texas crops. The Crop Progress report shows peanut harvest is lagging significantly behind, at just 15 percent complete compared with the 29 percent that the five-year average suggests is normal for this date on the calendar. And, only 73 percent of cotton has reached the bolls opening stage compared with the five-year average of 80 percent.

As to how cotton is doing in the Texas Panhandle, we’ve had our own developmental issues related to weather. Texas A&M AgriLife cotton specialist Seth Byrd tells me there’s good potential in area fields, but how many bales will actually come out of those fields at harvest time is down to how well things work out weather-wise between now and then.

Round Four of the NAFTA talks enters its final day today in Washington, and there is increased speculation that NAFTA itself might be facing its final days in the not too distant future. Some observers say the tactics of U.S. negotiators suggests President Trump is laying the groundwork for U.S. withdrawal from the deal.

Meanwhile, the battle over WOTUS – the Waters of the U.S. rule – continues with ag groups hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will give jurisdiction to federal district courts, not appellate courts. Dave Warner of the National Pork Producers Council offered this rationale for why district courts are the more appropriate venue.

The Supreme Court held a hearing on the issue of WOTUS jurisdiction last week, and by some accounts, justices could rule sometime in the next few weeks. But, of course, even as there continues to be action in the courts, Warner and others will acknowledge that debating matters in the judicial arena may soon be moot since the Obama Administration reinterpretation of WOTUS is likely to be done away with by the Trump Administration.