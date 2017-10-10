Tuesday’s Ag News Roundup

Negotiations on NAFTA continue tomorrow, with some observers anticipating that agriculture issues will finally move to the forefront of the talks. However, while negotiators will be in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will lead a delegation of U.S. business leaders to Mexico City. Bloomberg reports that the U.S. business delegation will meet with allies from Mexico’s private sector as well as its government to discuss ways to defend NAFTA. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently said it opposes some key proposals by the Trump administration. One thing companies are especially concerned about: The Trump Administration proposal to add a five-year termination clause to the agreement.

In case you missed it, South Korea recently agreed to enter renegotiation talks with the U.S. over KORUS, another free trade agreement under fire from the President. Some analysts in South Korea believe changes to agricultural trade will top the list of alterations requested.

USDA is two days away from putting out updated forecasts on crop production…

And, of course, in addition to the Crop Production report, we’ll get the monthly installment of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Thursday, as well.

Amarillo school kids who receive meals through the Snack Pak 4 Kids program are getting a protein boost thanks to the support of beef and dairy groups in the Texas Panhandle. The new effort was announced yesterday during the Texas Cattle Feeders Association convention. I asked Dyron Howell (pictured above), the volunteer executive director of Snack Pak 4 Kids, to explain how the new Buy One Get One Beef Stik program works.

Among those participating in the program are Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Cactus Feeders, Cargill, Caviness Beef Packers, Clint & Sons Processing, Elanco, Friona Industries, Hi-Pro Feeds, Legacy Farms, Nutra Blend, Micro Technologies, and Southwest Dairy Farmers. If you want to buy beef sticks to help the program now, or learn more about Snack Pak 4 Kids, see our article here: http://www.kgncnewsnow.com/local-ag-supports-sp4k/

And today is the third and final day for the Texas Cattle Feeders Association convention mentioned above. All activities are at the new Embassy Suites in downtown Amarillo.