Tuesday’s Ag News Roundup

For years and years, agriculture has been calling out for the government to create a reliable program that would enable farmers and livestock producers to maintain a steady supply of immigrant labor. Well, legislation was introduced yesterday in the U.S. House that offers the promise of finally answering that call. The bill by Virginia Republican Bob Goodlatte is named the Agricultural Guestworker Act of 2017, and it calls for creating an H-2C visa program to provide agriculture with access to a legal and stable supply of workers. Ag groups are lining up in support of the bill, but the process ahead will be a long one, and we’ll keep you posted as things develop.

As we’ve reported, Japan recently raised the tariffs it imposes on frozen beef imports from the U.S. And we are now starting to get numbers that might show us what the impact of that move by Japan will be. Meatingplace magazine reports U.S. frozen beef exports to Japan were down 26 percent in August. But, whether that can all be attributed to the tariff hike is uncertain. The U.S. Meat Export Federation says it is possible that some of the August declines were due to additional product being ordered ahead of the duty rate increase. So a few more months’ examination is needed, perhaps.

Another week’s examination of crops in the field across the country has gone by. And the Crop Progress report issued yesterday shows corn is making good progress toward maturity, but the numbers are still behind the crop’s five-year averages.

As for Texas crops: Winter wheat across the state is progressing right on time. The Crop Progress report shows 40 percent of the crop is planted and 15 percent is emerged, both figures that place wheat precisely in line with the five-year averages. Corn and sorghum in Texas are deep into the stretch drive and the report shows harvest of both of those crops running ahead of normal pace. For cotton, in terms of assessing whether it’s ahead or behind, the numbers offer something of a mixed bag. Cotton harvest in Texas is 22 percent complete versus a 16 percent five-year average. However, just 56 percent of Texas cotton has reached the bolls opening stage, which is five points behind the five-year average.

As for cotton here in the Texas High Plains, the crop has been dealt a setback by the prolonged stretch of wet, cool weather we’ve been going through. AgriLife cotton specialist Seth Byrd tells me all is not lost, but production might be diminished by the effects of what we experienced last week.

And looking at the forecast for the next several days, I got to tell you I love fall weather, but more of this “cool and wet” is not likely to help cotton.