Tuesday Sports Update- Yankees Judge Wins Home Run Derby

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge smiles after his last at bat after winning the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Yankees’ Judge Wins Home Run Derby

(Miami, FL) — Yankees star Aaron Judge is the 2017 Home Run Derby champion. Judge downed Twins slugger Miguel Sano in the final round, 11-10, to take home the crown. Judge clubbed the 11 home runs necessary to win with just under two minutes left on the clock to spare.

All-Star Game Tonight

(Miami, FL) — The 2017 MLB All-Star Game takes place tonight in Miami. The American League has won four straight over the National League, including a 4-2 victory in San Diego last year. The NL leads the all-time series, 43-to-42. The Midsummer Classic will no longer determine which league has home-field advantage in the World Series. Washington’s Max Scherzer and Boston’s Chris Sale get the start on the mound in tonight’s All-Star Game. Scherzer will become only the fifth player to start for both leagues when he toes the rubber for the NL. Sale is the first pitcher to make two straight All-Star starts representing different teams.

Rangers Open Second Half Friday

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers will open up the second half of the season with a 10-game road trip starting Friday in Kansas City. Texas will also visit Baltimore and Tampa during the trek. The Rangers are currently three games out of the second AL Wild Card.

Astros Open Second Half Friday

(Houston, TX) — The Astros open up the second half of the season with a six-game homestand starting Friday night against the Minnesota Twins. The ‘Stros hold the best record in baseball at 60-and-29, 16-and-a-half games up on both the Angels and Rangers in the AL West.

Rockets Sink Suns

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Rockets slipped past the Suns, 99-94, in Las Vegas Summer League play yesterday. Troy Williams netted 27 points for Houston, which went 2-and-1 in preliminary round play. The Rockets are off today. They will find out there tournament opponent after preliminary round play ends tonight.

Star Re-Sign Faksa To Three-Year Deal

(Dallas, TX) — The Dallas Stars are bringing back center Radek Faksa. The team has signed Faksa to a three-year, 6.6-million-dollar contract. The 23-year-old tallied 12 goals and 21 assists in 80 games last season, his first full year in the NHL. Faksa has 17 goals and 28 helpers over his first two seasons.

>>Nadal Ousted From Wimbledon

(London, England) — Rafael Nadal’s run at Wimbledon is over. Nadal was outlasted by Gilles Muller in five sets, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13, in a fourth-round thriller. The match lasted over four hours.

>>Mayweather-McGregor PPV Price Set

(Undated) — Watching the mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather isn’t going to be cheap. According to the “Los Angeles Times”, the pay-per-view price for the bout will be 89 dollars and 95 cents. Fans will have to shell out another 10 dollars to view the fight in HD. Mayweather-McGregor takes place on Saturday, August 26.