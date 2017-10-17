Tuesday Sports Update – Yankees Cruise Past Astros

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge celebrate after Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in New York. The Yankees won 8-1 and trail in the series 2-1. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Yankees Power Past Astros In ALCS G3

(Bronx, NY) — Todd Frazier and Aaron Judge each hit three-run homers to power the Yankees to an 8-1 win over the Astros in Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium. CC Sabathia allowed just three singles over six innings of work for the win. The Yankees now trail the best-of-seven series two-games-to-one. The Yankees will try to even their American League Championship Series with the Astros at two games apiece when they host Game Four today in the Bronx. Sonny Gray gets the ball for New York, while Houston counters with Lance McCullers. The Yankees will also host Game Five tomorrow before the series shifts back to Houston. Pregame begins this afternoon at 3 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Cubs Host Dodgers For Game Three Of NLCS

(Chicago, IL) — The Cubs hope their fortunes change with a shift in scenery in the National League Championship Series. Chicago and the Dodgers meet in Game Three at Wrigley Field tonight. The Cubs lost Game One and Two in Los Angeles. Kyle Hendricks starts for Chicago opposite LA’s Yu Darvish. Hendricks is 1-and-0 in the postseason with a 3.24 ERA. He had mixed results during the NLDS. Darvish has won his only start. Our broadcast of the game on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC follows the Yankees/Astros.

NFLPA Again Looks To Put Elliott Suspension On Hold

(White Plains, NY) — The NFL Players Association is making its next move in the Ezekiel Elliott case. ESPN reports the Players Association has filed a request for a temporary restraining order that would again put the Dallas Cowboys running back’s six-game suspension on hold. The request is expected to be argued in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York on Tuesday. A federal appeals court in New Orleans lifted an injunction last week that blocked Elliott’s suspension. The Cowboys are coming off their bye week. Dallas plays at 0-and-6 San Francisco this Sunday.

Cowboys Prep For 49ers

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys are back to work this week preparing for their showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in northern California. The ‘Boys come out of their bye week third in the NFC East at 2-and-3. Philadelphia currently leads division at 5-and-1. The Niners sit at 0-and-6.

Titans Come Alive In Second Half To Beat Colts

(Nashville, TN) — The Titans rallied from a 19-9 third-quarter deficit to beat the Colts 36-22 on “Monday Night Football” in Nashville. Derrick Henry put the finishing touches on the victory with a 72-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Tennessee is 3-and-3, while the Colts fell to 2-and-4.

NBA Season Tips Off Tonight

(Undated) — The NBA season tips off tonight with a marquee doubleheader. Kyrie Irving returns to Cleveland as the Celtics face the Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference finals rematch. LeBron James’ status is up in the air for the Cavs, who traded Irving to Boston this offseason. The defending-champion Warriors host the Rockets. It marks the debut of Houston’s backcourt of Chris Paul and James Harden.

Louisville Formally Fires Pitino

(Louisville, KY) — Louisville is formally moving on from men’s head basketball coach Rick Pitino. The school’s athletic board voted to fire Rick Pitino on Monday. Pitino was let go due to the FBI’s investigation of fraud and corruption surrounding college basketball. David Padgett is the Cardinals’ interim head coach.

Woods Cleared To Resume Full Golf Activities

(Undated) — Golf’s biggest star is taking a step towards returning to the links. Tigers Woods was cleared to resume full golf activity on Monday. He’s six months removed from fusion surgery on his lower back. Agent Mark Steinberg said there is still no timetable for when the 14-time champion will return to competitive golf.

