Tuesday Sports Update – Rangers Trade Darvish, Lose To Mariners

Rangers Send Darvish To Dodgers

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Rangers traded starting pitcher Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Darvish is 6-and-9 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts this season. The Dodgers shipped prospects Willie Calhoun, righty A.J. Alexy and shortstop Brendon Davis to Texas. The Rangers also sent pitcher Jeremy Jeffress back to Milwaukee for pitcher Tayler Scott.

Mariners Bounce Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — Robinson Cano’s two-run single in the top of the ninth lifted the Mariners to a 6-4 win over the Rangers in Arlington. Seattle rallied from a 4-0 deficit to steal the opener of the three-game series. Texas built its early lead behind a Rougned Odor two-run homer in the opening frame. Alex Claudio was tagged with the loss. The Rangers resume their three-game series with the Mariners tonight in Arlington. Nick Martinez will get the ball for Texas in place of Yu Darvish. Seattle will send out right-hander Erasmo Ramirez. Pregame begins tonight at 6:30 on KGNC.

Marisnick Leads Astros’ Onslaught Against Rays

(Houston, TX) — Jake Marisnick went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored as the Astros routed the Rays 14-7 at Minute Maid Park. Derek Fisher also had three hits, including a home run, as Houston snapped a two-game skid. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Tyler White drove in two runs each for the ‘Stros, who had 17 hits in all. Charlie Morton allowed two runs in six innings to improve to 9-and-4.

MLB National League

——

Philadelphia Phillies 7, Atlanta Braves 6

Washington Nationals 1, Miami Marlins 0

MLB American League

——

New York Yankees 7, Detroit Tigers 3

Baltimore Orioles 2, Kansas City Royals 1

Boston Red Sox 6, Cleveland Indians 2

Seattle Mariners 6, Texas Rangers 4

Houston Astros 14, Tampa Bay Rays 7

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto Blue Jays 6

MLB Interleague

——

Oakland Athletics 8, San Francisco Giants 5

Cowboys Continue Training Camp

(Oxnard, CA) — The Cowboys are back on the practice field today in Oxnard, California. The ‘Boys open the preseason on Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Cubs Give Bartman World Series Ring

(Chicago, IL) — The man blamed by many Chicago Cubs fans for preventing the team from getting to the 2003 World Series is getting a very special gift. The Cubs owners, the Ricketts family, announced they are giving Steve Bartman a 2016 World Series Championship ring. Bartman infamously interfered with a foul ball in Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series, causing most fans to blame him for the Cubs’ eventual series loss. In a statement out today, the Cubs said, “We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series. We felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization.”

Bartman soon released his own statement thanking the Cubs, adding that — quote — “I am hopeful this ring gesture will be the start of an important healing and reconciliation process for all involved.”