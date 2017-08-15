Tuesday Sports Update – Rangers Tame Tigers

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, center, is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Rangers Top Tigers

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers topped the Tigers, 6-2, in the opener of a three-game set in Arlington. Joey Gallo clubbed his 33rd homer of the season for Texas, which has won four of its last five. Martin Perez tossed six innings of two-run ball to improve to 7-and-10. The Rangers and Tigers resume their three-game series tonight in Arlington. A.J. Griffin will get the ball for Texas. He is 5-and-3 with a 5.40 ERA. Detroit will send out right-hander Justin Verlander, who is 8-and-7 with a 3.97 ERA. Pregame begins this evening at 6:30 on KGNC.

D’Backs Blank Astros

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Astros were no match for Zack Greinke as the Diamondbacks shut out Houston 2-0 in the first of two at Chase Field. Collin McHugh was tagged with the loss, giving up both runs in five-and-two-thirds innings. Marwin Gonzalez had two of seven hits for the ‘Stros, who have dropped six-of-seven.

MLB National League

Miami Marlins 8, San Francisco Giants 3

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati Reds 5

Colorado Rockies 3, Atlanta Braves 0

San Diego Padres 7, Philadelphia Phillies 4

MLB American League

Cleveland Indians 7, Boston Red Sox 3

Toronto Blue Jays 2, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Texas Rangers 6, Detroit Tigers 2

Kansas City Royals 6, Oakland Athletics 2

Baltimore Orioles 11, Seattle Mariners 3

MLB Interleague

New York Yankees 4, New York Mets 2

Arizona Diamondbacks 2, Houston Astros 0

Cowboys Prep For Colts

(Oxnard, CA) — The Cowboys continue to prepare for their third preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday at AT&T Stadium. The ‘Boys will practice through Thursday in Oxnard. Dallas is 1-and-1 in exhibition play after Saturday’s 13-10 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.

Texans Prep For Patriots

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are gearing up for their second preseason game on Saturday at home against the New England Patriots. The Texans opened the exhibition slate with a 27-17 loss at Carolina last Wednesday. In roster news, the Texans signed wide receiver Germone Hopper and released wide out DeAndrew White.

NFL Chief Goodell Calls National Anthem “Special Moment”

(Glendale, AZ) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the playing of the national anthem before games is a “special moment” and a “point of pride” for him. But Goodell told Arizona Cardinals fans Monday in Glendale, Arizona he also wants to respect the right of players who choose to protest social conditions in the U.S. by sitting during the anthem. Goodell said league and team officials and fans, quote, “have to understand that there are people who have different viewpoints.”

Tiger Woods’ Toxicology Results Released

(Undated) — Toxicology results show Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system at the time of his arrest in May. Woods tested positive for Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC when he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods had the charges reduced last week and agreed to enter a diversion program.

NBA Releases Full 2017-18 Schedule

(Undated) — The complete 2017-18 NBA regular-season schedule is out. Chris Paul will make his return to Los Angeles when his Rockets clash with the Clippers on January 15th. Jimmy Butler returns to Chicago for the first time when the Timberwolves take on the Bulls February 9th.

Wrestler Ric Flair Out Of Surgery

(Undated) — WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Ric Flair is resting after surgery for an undisclosed medical condition. TMZ says the 68-year-old’s family is by his side as he recovers. Before surgery, Flair was in a medically induced coma. Pro Wrestling Sheet previously reported that Flair was dealing with a heart-related issue.