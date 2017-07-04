Tuesday Sports Update – Rangers Lose To Red Sox In 11 Innings

Boston Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin (73) scores on a single by Andrew Benintendi as Texas Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy, center, and Ernesto Frieri, rear, cover the plate in the 11th inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Benintendi's single also scored Mookie Betts. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Red Sox Top Rangers In 11

(Arlington, TX) — Andrew Benintendi’s two-run single in the top of the 11th lifted the Red Sox to a 7-5 win over the Rangers in Texas. Mike Napoli hit a solo homer in the ninth to force extras for Texas, which has dropped six of its last eight. Ernesto Frieri took the loss. The Rangers and Red Sox resume their three-game series tonight at Globe Life Park. Yu Darvish will get the ball for Texas. He is 6-and-6 with a 3.11 ERA. Boston will counter with lefty David Price, who is 3-and-2 with a 4.61 ERA. Pregame will begin at 6:30 on KGNC.

Astros Open Road Trip Tonight In Atlanta

(Atlanta, GA) — The Astros open up a six-game road trip tonight in Atlanta with the first of two against the Braves. Houston will visit Toronto this weekend for the final series before the All-Star break. Brad Peacock will start tomorrow. He is 5-and-1 with a 2.72 ERA. The Braves will counter with rookie left-hander Sean Newcomb, who is 1-and-2 with a 1.48 ERA in four starts.

MLB National League

——

Washington Nationals 3, New York Mets 2

Philadelphia Phillies 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 0

St. Louis Cardinals 14, Miami Marlins 6

Colorado Rockies 5, Cincinnati Reds 3

MLB American League

——

New York Yankees 6, Toronto Blue Jays 3

Boston Red Sox 7, Texas Rangers 5 (11 inn)

Minnesota Twins 9, Los Angeles Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Oakland Athletics 2

Kansas City Royals 3, Seattle Mariners 1

MLB Interleague

——

Milwaukee Brewers 8, Baltimore Orioles 1

Trout To Miss All-Star Game

(Anaheim, CA) — Angels outfielder Mike Trout is going to miss next week’s All-Star Game in Miami. Trout has been out of action since May 29th with a thumb injury and will continue rehabbing through the All-Star break. He’ll be replaced in the American League starting lineup by Boston’s Mookie Betts.

Hayward To Make Decision Today

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The NBA isn’t taking July 4th off. “USA Today” reports prized free agent Gordon Hayward will announce where he will sign today. Hayward visited the Jazz yesterday after meeting with the Heat and Celtics over the weekend. The 27-year-old averaged 21.9 points with 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game with Utah last season.

Patriots’ Brady Responds To Concussion Talk

(Undated) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is neither confirming nor denying comments made by his wife about him suffering a concussion last season. Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, said in May that he suffered one last season and has a history of concussions. However, there’s never been any concussions for Brady listed on the team’s injury reports.

Fox Sports Fires National Networks Chief

(Undated) — Fox Sports national networks president Jamie Horowitz is out. The network fired Horowitz Monday. In a staff memo announcing the firing, Fox Sports didn’t give any reasons but emphasized the importance of, quote, “professional conduct.” The “New York Times” and the “Los Angeles Times” reported there have been allegations of sexual harassment. Horowitz’s attorney said in a statement that Fox never made any mention of misconduct since Horowitz joined the network in May of 2015.

Sexual harassment claims and lawsuits at Fox News led to the forced resignations of former Chair Roger Ailes last year and star anchor Bill O’Reilly earlier this year.

Tiger Woods Announces He’s Finished Program For Pain Meds

(Undated) — Golf legend Tiger Woods says he’s finished a program to help him manage his pain medications following his DUI arrest. In a message on social media, Woods said he completed an “out of state private intensive program.” He added that he will “continue to tackle this going forward” with his doctors, family and friends. Woods announced that he was getting professional help for managing his medication. He was arrested in Florida on May 29th when officers found him asleep at the wheel. Woods blamed a mixture of prescription medications for the incident.