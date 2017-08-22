Tuesday Sports Update – Rangers Beat Angels

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre, left, celebrates his three-run home run with Elvis Andrus during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Rangers Take Down Angels

(Anaheim, CA) — The Rangers four-run third inning ended up being enough as they held on to beat the Angels, 5-3, in the first of four in Anaheim. Adrian Beltre capped the big frame with a three-run homer. Cole Hamels improved to 9-and-1 with seven innings of two-run ball and Alex Claudio got through some trouble for a four-out save. Texas is two-and-a-half games behind the Twins for the second Wild Card spot in the American League. The Rangers and Angels resume their four-game series tonight in Anaheim. Tyson Ross will get the ball for Texas. He is 3-and-2 with a 7.02 ERA. The Halos will counter with right-hander Ricky Nolasco, who is 6-and-12 with a 5.16 ERA. Pregame begins at 8:30 on KGNC.

Rangers Place Bush On DL

(Arlington, TX) — Rangers pitcher Matt Bush is on the 10-day disabled list after a collision with teammate Joey Gallo on Sunday. Bush bruised his right knee and Gallo sustained a non-displaced nasal fracture and a swollen upper lip after the two collided while chasing a popup. The Rangers recalled outfielder Ryan Rua, optioned infielder Phil Gosselin and selected the contract of pitcher Nick Gardewine.

Astros Open Series With Nationals Tonight

(Houston, TX) — The Astros open up a three-game interleague series with the Washington Nationals tonight at Minute Maid Park. Charlie Morton will get the start for Houston, while the Nats send out Tanner Roark.

MLB National League

——

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 5 (12 inn)

Arizona Diamondbacks 3, New York Mets 2 (10 inn)

San Francisco Giants 2, Milwaukee Brewers 0

MLB American League

——

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota Twins 6 (G1)

Baltimore Orioles 7, Oakland Athletics 3

Cleveland Indians 5, Boston Red Sox 4

Minnesota Twins 10, Chicago White Sox 2 (G2)

Texas Rangers 5, Los Angeles Angels 3

MLB Interleague

——

Seattle Mariners 6, Atlanta Braves 5

Cowboys Prep For Raiders

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are preparing for Saturday’s preseason showdown with the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. The ‘Boys are 2-and-1 so far in exhibition play after Saturday’s 24-19 home win over the Colts.

Texans Prep For Saints

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are gearing up for their third preseason game on Saturday at the New Orleans Saints. Houston has split its first two games after Saturday’s 27-23 home win over the Patriots. In other team news, the Texans reached an injury settlement with wide receiver DeAndrew White.

Giants’ Beckham Suffers Ankle Injury

(Cleveland, OH) — Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is dealing with a sprained ankle. Beckham was hurt after taking a low hit during Monday night’s 10-6 preseason loss to the Browns. X-rays came back negative. Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Brandon Marshall also needed X-rays for a shoulder injury.

Eleven Browns Kneel During National Anthem

(Cleveland, OH) — Protests during the national anthem in the NFL continue. Eleven members of the Browns took a knee during the anthem before last night’s game against the Giants. Browns tight end Seth DeValve became the first white player to kneel since the protests began last season.

Broncos Name Siemian Starting QB

(Englewood, CO) — The Broncos are naming Trevor Siemian their starting quarterback for the regular season. Siemian started 14 games for the Broncos last year and threw for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Siemian was chosen over second-year signal-caller Paxton Lynch.

NFL Close To Extension With Goodell

(Undated) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is close to signing a five-year contract extension. Multiple outlets report the deal will keep him commish through 2024. The 58-year-old has been commissioner since 2006. Goodell began his career in pro football as an intern at the NFL office in 1982.