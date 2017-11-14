Tuesday Sports Update – NFL Wants Jerry Jones To Stop Threatening A Lawsuit

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, gives a thumbs up with his son Stephen Jones as they walk onto the field before the start of an NFL training camp football practice at the team's headquarters in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(New York, NY) — The NFL wants Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to stop threatening to sue over commissioner Roger Goodell’s potential contract extension. The “New York Times” reports the league’s Compensation Committee has issued a cease-and-desist warning to Jones. It comes after the committee held a conference call on Monday to discuss Goodell’s contract.

Cowboys Prep For Eagles

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys are back to work this week as they get set to welcome the division leading Eagles on Sunday night. The Boys will enter play three-games behind Philly for first in the NFC East. Dallas is 5-and-4 while the Eagles are an NFL best 8-and-1. The Cowboys will be without injures linebacker Sean Lee and suspended running back Ezekiel Elliot.

Texans Sticking With Savage

(Houston, TX) — The Texans will not be making a change at quarterback. Houston head coach Bill O’Brien announced yesterday that they’re sticking with Tom Savage despite going 0-and-2 since Deshaun Watson’s injury. The Texans playoff hopes are slipping away at 3-and-6. They host the Cardinals on Sunday.

NFL

——

Carolina Panthers 45, Miami Dolphins 21

NBA

——

Washington Wizards 110, Sacramento Kings 92

Cleveland Cavaliers 104, New York Knicks 101

Milwaukee Bucks 110, Memphis Grizzlies 103

New Orleans Pelicans 106, Atlanta Hawks 105

Minnesota Timberwolves 109, Utah Jazz 98

Los Angeles Lakers 100, Phoenix Suns 93

Portland Trail Blazers 99, Denver Nuggets 92

Philadelphia 76ers 109, LA Clippers 105

Golden State Warriors 110, Orlando Magic 100

Mavs Host Spurs

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks are back in action tonight as they host the Spurs. Dallas is 2-and-12. San Antonio is 8-and-5. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Rockets Host Raptors

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets go for their seventh straight win tonight versus the Raptors at the Toyota Center. Houston crushed the Pacers by 23 on Sunday to improve to 11-and-3. Toronto is 7-and-5.

NHL

——

Carolina Hurricanes 5, Dallas Stars 1

Calgary Flames 7, St. Louis Blues 4

College Hoops Roundup

(Undated) — In college hoops action last night, TCU drilled Tennessee Tech 100-63 and Baylor romped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 70-46. Tonight, Texas hosts New Hampshire and Texas Tech welcomes Maine.

MLB Managers Of The Year Revealed Tonight

(Secaucus, NJ) — Major League Baseball’s awards week continues today with the Manager of the Year announcement in both leagues. The three National League finalists are the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts, the Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo and the Rockies’ Bud Black. Roberts guided his team all the way to the World Series this season. In the American League, the three finalists are Astros manager A.J. Hinch, the Indians’ Terry Francona and the Twins’ Paul Molitor. Hinch managed the Astros to their first World Series championship in 2017.

Yankees’ Judge, Dodgers’ Bellinger Win Unanimous Rookie Honors

(Secaucus, NJ) — Major League Baseball’s Rookie of the Year Awards are both unanimous selections. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger both received all 30 first-place votes to take home the honor on Monday. Judge beat out fellow American League finalists in Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini. Bellinger beat out fellow National League finalists in Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong and Pirates first baseman Josh Bell. Judge hit a rookie-record 52 home runs this year, while Bellinger blasted 39.

Phillies Spring Training Home Hosts Celebration Of Roy Halladay’s Life

(Clearwater, FL) — The life of former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay will be celebrated today in Clearwater, Florida. The service is being held at the spring training home of the Phillies, Spectrum Field. The service is scheduled to start at 4 o’clock this afternoon, Eastern time. The two-time Cy Young winner was killed when his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast last Tuesday. Roy Halladay was 40 years old.

GQ Names Kaepernick Citizen Of The Year

(New York, NY) — He can’t get a job and hasn’t been under center all season. But that’s not stopping out of work quarterback Colin Kaepernick from gaining further name recognition. GQ magazine says Kaepernick is its ‘Citizen of the Year.’ The editors of GQ say Kaepernick is on the cover because he’s been locked out of the game he loves for taking a knee during the national anthem. For the article, GQ interviewed many of Kaepernick’s defenders. Rapper J. Cole said Kaepernick became conscious about what’s happening in the world and standing for the national anthem felt uncomfortable.