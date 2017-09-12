Tuesday Sports Update – NFL Appeals To Higher Court Over Zeke Elliott Injunction

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

NFL Appeals To 5th Circuit Over Zeke Elliott Injunction

(New York, NY) — The NFL is taking their legal fight with Ezekiel Elliott to the next court level. The league filed an appeal with the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday over a judge’s decision to issue an injunction in the case. The NFL is also hoping to get a “stay” on Judge Amos Mazzant’s injunction. Mazzant ruled last week Elliott did not receive due process in his hearing before an arbitrator over his six game suspension. The Cowboys running back could play the entire season while the case makes its way through court.

Cowboys’ Scandrick Suffers Broken Hand

(Frisco, TX) — Cowboys veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick is out with a broken hand. He suffered the injury during Sunday night’s 19-3 home win over the New York Giants. ESPN reports he will have a plate put in his left hand to stabilize a broken third metacarpal. It’s unclear how long he will be out of action. Scandrick recorded 46 tackles, two sacks and one interception in 12 games last season.

Cowboys Prep For Broncos

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are back to work preparing for their showdown with the Broncos on Sunday in Denver. The ‘Boys will be on the road the next two weeks with a visit to Arizona on “Monday Night Football” September 25th. Dallas is 1-and-0 after Sunday’s 19-3 home win over the rival New York Giants. Pregame begins Sunday afternoon at 2:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Broncos Hold Off Chargers

(Denver, CO) — The Broncos are escaping their season-opener with a victory. Denver blocked a potential game-tying field goal with one second left to pull out a 24-21 win over the Chargers. The Broncos nearly squandered a 17-point before getting head coach Vance Joseph a victory in his debut.

Vikings Too Much For Saints

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Vikings are opening the season in dominant fashion. Sam Bradford threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns as Minnesota smoked the Saints 29-19 in Minneapolis. The Vikings’ Dalvin Cook rushed for 127 yards in his NFL debut. Drew Brees passed for 291 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans in defeat.

NFL Considering Change For Jaguars-Titans Game

(New York, NY) — Sunday’s game between the Titans and Jaguars in Jacksonville could be affected following Hurricane Irma. The NFL announced Monday that a decision on where the game will be played is pending after Jacksonville was hit by the storm over the weekend. Several other sporting events could also be impacted this week.

>>Rangers Handle Mariners

(Arlington, TX) — Delino DeShields hit a solo homer and scored twice to help the Rangers sink the Mariners, 5-3, in the opener of a four-game series in Arlington. Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara each had two-run doubles, while Cole Hamels improved to 10-and-3. Alex Claudio closed it out for his eighth save. Texas is two games behind the Twins for the second Wild Card spot in the AL. The Rangers and M’s resume their four-game series tonight at Globe Life Park. Miguel Gonzalez will get the ball for Texas opposite Seattle lefty Marco Gonzales. Pregame begins at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Astros Open Series In Anaheim Tonight

(Anaheim, CA) — The Astros open up a three-game series with the Angels tonight in Anaheim. It’s the final stop on a 10-game, three-city west coast road trip. The Astros are 3-and-4 so far on the trek after being swept in their four-game set in Oakland. Justin Verlander gets the start tonight opposite Halos right-hander Garrett Richards.

Indians Win 19th Straight Game

(Cleveland, OH) — Make it 19 straight wins for the Indians. Cleveland extended its franchise-record winning streak with an 11-0 trouncing of the Tigers. The run is the longest in the majors since the A’s won 20 straight in 2002. Ace and AL Cy Young contender Corey Kluber is on the mound for the Tribe tonight.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — Area colleges are preparing for their next games this weekend. On Saturday, Texas travels to fourth-ranked USC, SMU visits TCU, Texas A&M hosts Louisiana, Texas Tech entertains Arizona State, and Baylor is at Duke.