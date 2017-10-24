Tuesday Sports Update – Judge Says Ezekiel Elliott Can Play Against The Redskins

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(New York, NY) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is allowed to keep playing after a judge once again ruled in his favor on Monday. Federal Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District in New York has denied the NFL’s request for an expedited hearing on Elliott’s six-game suspension for alleged domestic assault. The hearing will be held as originally scheduled on October 30th. The latest ruling allows Elliott to play this Sunday’s road game against the Washington Redskins. Elliott was granted a temporary restraining order last week that blocked the suspension. The 22-year-old has rushed for 540 yards and four touchdowns this season while adding 18 catches for 206 yards and two TDs. The Cowboys sit at 3-and-3 after Sunday’s 40-10 win at San Francisco.

Eagles Have Best Record in NFL

(Philadelphia, PA) — The Eagles sit atop the NFL all by themselves. Carson Wentz threw four touchdown passes as Philadelphia took down the Redskins 34-24 on “Monday Night Football” at Lincoln Financial Field. Philly has the best record in the league at 6-and-1. The Rams, Vikings, Chiefs, Steelers and Patriots are all 5-and-2. Washington fell to 3-and-3.

Astros, Dodgers Begin World Series Tonight

(Los Angeles, CA) — The World Series gets underway tonight with Game One between the Astros and Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are making their first appearance in the Fall Classic since winning it in 1988. The Astros are in the World Series for just the second time ever, having lost their only previous appearance in 2005 as a member of the National League. The opener of the best-of-seven series will feature a matchup of aces, as Houston’s Dallas Keuchel opposes LA’s Clayton Kershaw. The Astros outlasted the Yankees in seven games to win the American League pennant, while the Dodgers took out the defending champion Cubs in five games to claim in the NL pennant. With temperatures forecast for the high 90’s at first pitch, it could the warmest World Series game ever. Pregame begins this evening at six on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Warriors Whip Winless Mavericks

(Dallas, TX) — Steph Curry led a balanced attack with 29 points as the Warriors whipped the Mavericks 133-103 in Dallas. Wesley Matthew led seven Mavericks in double-figures with 19 points. Harrison Barnes, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea all added 13 apiece for Dallas, which shot just 39.6-percent from the field. The Mavs are 0-and-4 on the season, including 0-and-3 at home. They host Memphis tomorrow.

Grizz Battle Back To Beat Rockets

(Houston, TX) — The Grizzlies outscored the Rockets by 14 in the fourth quarter to grab a 98-90 win at the Toyota Center. Memphis held Houston’s explosive offense to 33 points in the second half on 30.6-percent shooting. The Rockets were 3-of-24 from three during that stretch. Eric Gordon had 27 points and James Harden chipped in with 22. Houston fell to 3-and-1. The Rockets begin a three-game road trip tomorrow in Philadelphia.

NBA

——

Philadelphia 76ers 97, Detroit Pistons 86

Miami Heat 104, Atlanta Hawks 93

Milwaukee Bucks 103, Charlotte Hornets 94

Memphis Grizzlies 98, Houston Rockets 90

San Antonio Spurs 101, Toronto Raptors 97

Golden State Warriors 133, Dallas Mavericks 103

Washington Wizards 109, Denver Nuggets 104

Phoenix Suns 117, Sacramento Kings 115

Stars Visit Avalanche Tonight

(Denver, CO) — The Dallas Stars are back on the ice tonight visiting the Colorado Avalanche. It’s the start of a five-game road trip for the Stars, who will also make stops in Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Winnipeg. Dallas is riding a four-game win streak following Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Carolina.

NHL

——

San Jose Sharks 4, New York Rangers 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Los Angeles Kings 2

Houston Police Ready For World Series

(Houston, TX) — Houston police say they’re ready to handle the crowds of sports fans who will head downtown for the World Series this week. Tens of thousands of baseball fans are expected to fill Minute Maid Park tonight for a watch party as the Astros play the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Later games in the series will be played in Houston. A police spokesman said Monday the department has experience handling big sports events. Houston has hosted the Super Bowl twice, in 2004 and earlier this year, as well as the World Series in 2005.

(Compiled from TTWN Media Networks LLC )