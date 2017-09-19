Tuesday Sports Update – Judge Denies NFL’s Request For Stay In Elliott Case

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(Undated) — A judge is denying the NFL’s emergency stay of the injunction he issued earlier this month in the Ezekiel Elliott case. U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant the Third has blocked the league’s request as he continues to review the petition filed by the NFL Players Association to have Elliott’s six-game suspension dismissed. That could take months and allow the Cowboys running back to continue playing.

Cowboys Prep For Cardinals

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are back to work preparing for their “Monday Night Football” showdown with the Cardinals in Arizona. The ‘Boys have split their first two games after Sunday’s 42-17 loss in Denver. The Cards are also 1-and-1.

Forbes: Cowboys Worth $4.8-Billion; Up 14-Percent

(Undated) — The Cowboys are the most-valuable NFL franchise for the 11th straight year. Forbes values the ‘Boys at 4.8-billion-dollars, which is a 14-percent increase from last year. The New England Patriots are second on the list at 3.7-billion-dollars. The average team is now worth 2.52-billion.

Lions Get By Listless Giants

(East Rutherford, NJ) — The Lions are 2-and-0 for the first time since 2011. Detroit continued its strong start to the season with a 24-10 road domination of the Giants on “Monday Night Football”. Matthew Stafford threw a pair of touchdown passes and Jamal Agnew returned a punt 88 yards for a score in the victory. Eli Manning passed for 239 yards, a touchdown and an interception for New York. The Giants have found the end zone only once en route to an 0-and-2 start to the year.

Rangers Begin Series In Seattle Tonight

(Seattle, WA) — The Ranger begin a three-game series with the Mariners tonight in Seattle. Martin Perez will start on the mound for Texas. The M’s will counter iwth right-hander Mike Leake. Pregame begins tonight at 8:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Astros Host White Sox

(Houston, TX) — The Astros open up a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox tonight at Minute Maid Park. Collin McHugh will take the mound for Houston. Chicago will counter with right-hander Lucas Giolito.

MLB National League

——

Milwaukee Brewers 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 0

Philadelphia Phillies 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 3

Miami Marlins 13, New York Mets 1

San Diego Padres 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

MLB American League

——

New York Yankees 2, Minnesota Twins 1

Boston Red Sox 10, Baltimore Orioles 8 (11 inn)

Oakland Athletics 8, Detroit Tigers 3

Stars Open Preseason Today

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars open up preseason play tonight against the St. Louis Blues at the American Airlines Center. The Stars will play a total of six exhibition games before the regular season begins on October 6th at home against the Vegas Golden Knights.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — Area college teams are gearing up for their next games. Texas opens Big 12 play at Iowa State on Thursday. On Saturday, 15th-ranked TCU visits seventh-ranked Oklahoma State, Texas A&M faces Arkansas, Texas Tech is at Houston, SMU hosts Arkansas State, and Baylor hosts third-ranked Oklahoma. Listen for the TCU/OSU game Saturday, pregame begins at 2pm on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.