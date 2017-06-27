Tuesday Sports Update – Indians Rally Past Rangers

Indians Outslug Rangers

(Cleveland, OH) — It was a rough return to the mound for Cole Hamels as the Indians crushed Rangers 15-9 at Progressive Field. Hamels got knocked around for seven runs on eight hits with four walks in four-and-one-third innings. Texas wasn’t able to hold onto the 9-2 lead it built through four frames. Elvis Andrus hit two homers and four RBI in the loss. The Rangers and Indians resume their four-game series tonight in Cleveland. Tyson Ross will take the mound for Texas. He is 1-and-1 with a 9.35 ERA through his first two outings of the year. The Tribe will send out right-hander Mike Clevinger, who is 3-and-3 with a 3.86 ERA.

Astros Open Homestand Tonight

(Houston, TX) — The Astros open up a six-game homestand tonight against the Oakland A’s at Minute Maid Park. The Yankees will come to town this weekend. Mike Fiers will start tonight for the ‘Stros. He is 5-and-2 with a 3.81 ERA. The A’s will counter with lefty Sean Manaea, who is 6-and-4 with a 4.05 ERA. Houston is coming off a 6-and-1 road trip to Oakland and Seattle.

Trio Of Astros Still Lead All-Star Voting

(Undated) — A trio of Astros are still the leading vote-getters at their respective positions for next month’s MLB All-Star Game. George Springer holds the third outfield spot, while second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa also lead their positions. Voting ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. Rosters will be announced Sunday. The 2017 All-Star Game is set for July 11th in Miami.

MLB National League

Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Philadelphia Phillies 1

St. Louis Cardinals 8, Cincinnati Reds 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington Nationals 4

San Francisco Giants 9, Colorado Rockies 2

MLB American League

Boston Red Sox 4, Minnesota Twins 1

Cleveland Indians 15, Texas Rangers 9

New York Yankees 6, Chicago White Sox 5

MLB Interleague

Los Angeles Angels 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 0

Westbrook Named MVP

(New York, NY) — Thunder star Russell Westbrook is the Most Valuable Player in the NBA. Westbrook took home the honor during the inaugural NBA Awards show last night. Westbrook became the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 this past season.

D’Antoni, Green Take Home Hardware

(New York, NY) — Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and Warriors forward Draymond Green also took home some hardware last night. D’Antoni was named Coach of the Year after guiding Houston to a 55-and-27 season. Green captured Defensive Player of the Year honors for the first time in his career.

Former Packers RB Green Arrested For Felony Child Abuse

(Green Bay, WI) — Former Texans running back Ahman Green is under arrest for suspicion of child abuse. Court records show Green was booked into jail early Monday morning for felony child abuse — intentionally causing harm/cruelty toward a child. The alleged incident happened on Sunday night.

Sheen Selling Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series Ring

(Undated) — Actor Charlie Sheen is selling two rare pieces of Babe Ruth memorabilia. Sheen tells ESPN that Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring and an original copy of the sale document that sent “The Bambino” from the Red Sox to the Yankees are up for auction through Lelands.com. The auction ends Friday.