Tuesday Sports Update – Hurricane Harvey Causes Games To Move

Rangers-Astros To Play At Tropicana Field

(St. Petersburg, FL) — The Rangers and Astros will meet at Tropicana Field in Florida tonight in the opener of a three-game set. The series was moved to St. Petersburg due to Tropical Storm Harvey. Martin Perez will be on the bump for Texas. He is 9-and-10 with a 5.00 ERA. The Astros will counter with right-hander Mike Fiers, who is 8-and-8 with a 4.17 ERA. Pregame begins at 5:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

MLB National League

Philadelphia Phillies 6, Atlanta Braves 1

Washington Nationals 11, Miami Marlins 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

San Francisco Giants 3, San Diego Padres 0

MLB American League

Baltimore Orioles 7, Seattle Mariners 6

Boston Red Sox 6, Toronto Blue Jays 5

Cleveland Indians 6, New York Yankees 2

Tampa Bay Rays 12, Kansas City Royals 0

Los Angeles Angels 3, Oakland Athletics 1

MLB Interleague

Detroit Tigers 4, Colorado Rockies 3

Texans-Cowboys Preseason Game Moved To Arlington

(Arlington, TX) — Thursday’s preseason game between the Cowboys and Texans is being moved to AT&T Stadium due to Tropical Storm Harvey. The contest was originally scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Texans were forced to practice at the Cowboys’ facility in Frisco on Monday after the hurricane hit southeastern Texas over the weekend.

Cowboys Wrap Up Preseason Thursday

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys will wrap up the preseason on Thursday against the Texans. The ‘Boys are 3-and-1 in exhibition action after Saturday’s 24-20 win over Oakland. The regular season starts September 10th at the Giants.

Ezekiel Elliott To Challenge NFL Suspension

(New York, NY) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be at NFL headquarters today trying to get his six-game ban for domestic violence dropped or reduced. Elliott denies that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend in 2016 and he was never criminally charged. His lawyers are expected to bring up text messages in an effort to damage his accuser’s credibility. His suspension was issued August 11th.

Lions, Stafford Agree To Extension

(Allen Park, MI) — Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to become the highest-paid player in NFL history. Detroit and the signal-caller have agreed to a five-year contract extension NFL.com reports is worth 135-million-dollars. Stafford threw for 4,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — The college football season kicks into high gear this week nationwide. On Saturday, Houston travels to face Texas-San Antonio, Rice pays a visit to Texas-El Paso. Number-23 Texas is at home versus Maryland, and Baylor plays host to Liberty. Texas A&M travels to face UCLA on Sunday.

BYU-LSU Moved To New Orleans

(Baton Rouge, LA) — Harvey is forcing the relocation of another sporting event. Saturday’s game between BYU and LSU is being moved from Houston to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans due to the catastrophic flooding in Texas. Saturday’s game is the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Noel Re-Signs With Mavericks

(Dallas, TX) — Restricted free agent forward Nerlens Noel is returning to Dallas. The Mavericks have signed Noel to undisclosed deal. Multiple outlets reports it’s a one-year qualifying offer worth 4.1-million dollars. Noel will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. The 23-year-old averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 51 games combined with the Mavs and 76ers last season.

Sharapova Upsets Halep At U.S. Open

(Flushing Meadows, NY) — Maria Sharapova is moving on at the U.S. Open. In her first appearance at a major since returning from a 15-month suspension, Sharapova outlasted second-seeded Simona Halep in three sets in an opening-round match. Meanwhile, top American male John Isner also advanced.