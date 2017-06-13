Tuesday Sports Update – Golden State Wins NBA Championship

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) holds the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Warriors Win 2nd NBA Title In 3 Years

(Oakland, CA) — The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions for the second time in three years. The Dubs put away the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 129-120 win in last night’s Game Five of the Finals and ran their postseason record to 16 and one. Kevin Durant led the Warriors to the title he came to Oakland to win, with a hot-shooting 39-point performance on his way to becoming the Finals MVP. Steph Curry dropped 34 points on the Cavs and Andre Iguodala put up 20 points off the bench. LeBron James had another monster game for Cleveland, pouring in 41 points along with 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Warriors’ Durant Named MVP

(Oakland, CA) — Kevin Durant’s move from Oklahoma City to Golden State is paying off. Durant was named MVP of the NBA Finals following last night’s win over Cleveland. “KD” had 39 points in Game Five and averaged 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists en route to winning his first title.

Rangers Down Astros Behind Darvish

(Houston, TX) — Yu Darvish allowed just one hit over seven innings as the Rangers beat the Astros 6-1 in Houston. He allowed a two-out RBI single to Alex Bregman in the fifth. Rougned Odor and Joey Gallo had run-scoring triples and Nomar Mazara a three-run homer as Texas won its fourth straight. The Rangers and Astros play again tonight. Pregame begins at 6:30 on NewsTalk 710 KGNC.

Rangers Add OF, SS In First Round Of MLB Draft

(Secaucus, NJ) — The Rangers have a new outfielder and shortstop. They selected high school outfielder Bubba Thompson with the 26th overall pick in the MLB Draft last night. Three picks later, they scooped up high school shortstop Christopher Seise with the 29th overall pick. The draft continues today.

MONDAY’S SCOREBOARD

MLB National League

——

Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Colorado Rockies 2

Atlanta Braves 11, Washington Nationals 10

New York Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego Padres 9, Cincinnati Reds 3

MLB American League

——

Texas Rangers 6, Houston Astros 1

Seattle Mariners 14, Minnesota Twins 3

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore Orioles 7

New York Yankees 5, Los Angeles Angels 3

MLB Interleague

——

Boston Red Sox 6, Philadelphia Phillies 5 (11 inn)

Cowboys Begin Minicamp Today

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys begin a three-day, mandatory minicamp today. It’s the final workouts for the team ahead of training camp next month. The preseason is less than two months away with the ‘Boys’ first game set for August 3rd against Arizona in Canton, Ohio.

Oregon State Top-Seeded For College World Series

(Omaha, NE) — Top-ranked Oregon State will face California State Fullerton in the first game of the College World Series Saturday at TD Ameritrade. Fourth-seeded LSU and Florida State will meet in the second game Saturday. Others reaching Omaha are Texas A&M, TCU, Louisville and Florida. The Gators were the last team to qualify, beating Wake Forest 3-0 yesterday.

Mayweather Promotions Seeks Date For Megafight

(Las Vegas, NV) — A megafight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is apparently a step closer to reality. ESPN reports Mayweather Promotions plans to request August 26th from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for the bout. The fight would likely take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Dennis Rodman Visiting North Korea

(Undated) — Dennis Rodman is paying a visit to North Korea. It’s not 100-percent clear why the former basketball player is visiting the isolated communist nation. His trip to Pyongyang comes as tensions remain high between the U.S. and North Korea. Rodman, who competed on President Trump’s reality show “Celebrity Apprentice,” is one of the only Americans that has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He has visited the country at least four times.