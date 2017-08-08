Tuesday Sports Update – Former Cubs & Rockies Manager Don Baylor Passes Away

Don Baylor listens to reporters after being named the new Chicago Cubs manager Monday, Nov. 1, 1999, during a news conference at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Baylor, the Atlanta Bravea hitting coach last season, replaces Jim Riggleman, who was fired last month. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

Former AL MVP Baylor Dies At Age 68

(Austin, TX) — Former American League MVP Don Baylor is dead at the age of 68. Baylor passed away after a 14-year battle with cancer. He spent 19 seasons in the majors with seven different teams. Baylor, who captured AL MVP honors while with the Angels in 1979, also managed the Rockies and Cubs after his playing days.

Rangers Open Series In New York Tonight

(Flushing, NY) — The Rangers open up a two-game series with the Mets tonight in New York. Andrew Cashner will be on the bump for Texas. He is 7-and-8 with a 3.36 ERA. The Mets will counter with right-hander Chris Flexen, who is making his third career start.

Astros Open Road Trip

(Chicago, IL) — The Astros open an eight-game road trip tonight, starting with a trip to Chicago to face the White Sox. The ‘Stros will also visit the Rangers and Diamondbacks during the stretch. Dallas Keuchel gets the start tonight for Houston, while the White Sox send out Derek Holland. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

MLB National League

——

Washington Nationals 3, Miami Marlins 2

Cincinnati Reds 11, San Diego Padres 3

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco Giants 3

MLB American League

——

Baltimore Orioles 6, Los Angeles Angels 2

MLB Interleague

——

Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Detroit Tigers 0

Minnesota Twins 5, Milwaukee Brewers 4

St. Louis Cardinals 11, Kansas City Royals 3

Cowboys Continue Training Camp

(Oxnard, CA) — Cowboys training camp continues today in Oxnard, California. Dallas opened up the preseason last Thursday with a win over the Cardinals. The Cowboys will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. The final practice in Oxnard is August 17th.

Texans Open Preseason Tomorrow

(Charlotte, NC) — The Texans are heading to Carolina for their preseason opener tomorrow night against the Panthers. Head coach Bill O’Brien said all three quarterbacks will play, with Tom Savage starting. In roster news, the Texans claimed tackle Terry Poole off waivers from Miami, signed wide receiver Marcus Leak from Indianapolis, and released tight end Zach Conque.

Vince Wilfork Announces Retirement

(Undated) — Veteran nose tackle Vince Wilfork is hanging up his cleats. Wilfork announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl winner spent the last two years with the Texans after playing the first 11 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots.

Osweiler To Start Browns Preseason Opener

(Berea, OH) — Brock Osweiler will get the start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in their preseason opener on Thursday against the New Orleans Saints. Osweiler was acquired by the Browns in a trade with the Texans in March.

Bills Sign Veteran WR Boldin

(Orchard Park, NY) — Anquan Boldin is returning for a 15th NFL season. The veteran wide receiver signed a one-year deal with the Bills yesterday. Boldin had 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games with the Lions last season. The 36-year-old currently ranks 14th in NFL history with 13,779 receiving yards.