Tuesday Sports Update – Ezekiel Elliott’s Six Game Suspension Is Back On

(New York, NY) — A U.S. District Court judge has denied his request for a preliminary injunction to block the suspension until the legal process plays out in court. The ruling came after hearing arguments from the NFL and Players’ Association on Monday. The decision has been stayed 24 hours to allow both camps to prepare for a possible appeal. As of now, Elliott is set to miss upcoming games against the Chiefs, Falcons, Eagles, Chargers, Redskins and Giants before being eligible to return against the Raiders on December 17th. Elliott was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. That was related to domestic violence charges by his former girlfriend in 2016, although Elliott was never arrested or charged.

Cowboys Prep For Chiefs

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are back to work preparing for Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. The ‘Boys are coming off road wins over the 49ers and Redskins, scoring a combined 73 points in the two games. Dallas sits at 4-and-3 on the season, two-and-a-half games behind NFC East-leading Philadelphia. The Chiefs are 6-and-2.

Texans Prep For Colts

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are back to work preparing for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Houston looks to bounce back from its 41-38 loss in Seattle. The Texans are now 3-and-4 on the season but sit just one game behind both Tennessee and Jacksonville for first place in the AFC South. The Colts are 2-and-6.

Chiefs Beat Broncos To Extend AFC West Lead

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs extended their AFC West lead with a 29-19 win over the Broncos on “Monday Night Football” in Kansas City. Marcus Peters returned a fumble by former Chief Jamaal Charles 45 yards for a score and the defense picked off Trevor Siemian three times. The Chiefs are now 6-and-2. The Broncos have lost three straight to slip to 3-and-4.

Dodgers Host Astros In World Series Game Six Tonight

(Los Angeles, CA) — The World Series shifts back to Los Angeles tonight for Game Six. The Dodgers will try to extend their season, while the Astros will try to complete their first-ever World Series championship. Justin Verlander will be on the mound for Houston opposite LA’s Rich Hill. If necessary, the Dodgers would host a deciding Game Seven tomorrow.

Jazz Cruise Past Mavericks

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Rodney Hood dropped a game-high 25 points to lead the Jazz past the Mavericks 104-89 in Salt Lake City. Dirk Nowitzki paced Dallas with 18 points and was the only starter in double figures. J.J. Barea and Devin Harris combined for 32 points off the bench. The Mavs have dropped seven of their first eight games. They clash with the Clippers tomorrow in LA.

Sixers Hold Off Rockets

(Houston, TX) — The 76ers’ young duo of Joel Embiid [[ jo-ELL em-BEED ]] and Ben Simmons carried them to an impressive 115-107 win over the Rockets at the Toyota Center. James Harden scored 29 points to go with seven assists, but also had seven of Houston’s 15 turnovers. Eric Gordon added 25 points for the Rockets, who have dropped two straight. Houston visits the Knicks tomorrow and Atlanta on Friday before returning home.

NBA

New York Knicks 116, Denver Nuggets 110

Minnesota Timberwolves 125, Miami Heat 122 (ot)

Boston Celtics 108, San Antonio Spurs 94

Charlotte Hornets 104, Memphis Grizzlies 99

Philadelphia 76ers 115, Houston Rockets 107

Orlando Magic 115, New Orleans Pelicans 99

Utah Jazz 104, Dallas Mavericks 89

Toronto Raptors 99, Portland Trail Blazers 85

Golden State Warriors 141, LA Clippers 113

Stars Clip Canucks In OT

(Vancouver, British Columbia) — Alexander Radulov found the back of the net midway through overtime to lift the Stars past the Canucks 2-1 in Vancouver. Radulov also assisted on Tyler Seguin’s second-period goal that started the scoring. Ben Bishop stopped 38-of-39 shots sent his way in the winning effort. Dallas has won six-of-eight after a 1-and-3 start to the season. The Stars wrap up their five-game road trip on Thursday in Winnipeg.

NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Boston Bruins 3 (so)

Arizona Coyotes 4, Philadelphia Flyers 3 (ot)

New York Islanders 6, Vegas Golden Knights 3

Tampa Bay Lightning 8, Florida Panthers 5

Montreal Canadiens 8, Ottawa Senators 3

St. Louis Blues 4, Los Angeles Kings 2

Dallas Stars 2, Vancouver Canucks 1 (ot)

San Jose Sharks 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

First College Football Playoff Rankings Released Tonight

(Undated) — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released tonight. Alabama is currently number-one in the Coaches’ Poll and will likely get the top spot. Georgia is second in the Coaches’ Poll, followed by Ohio State and Wisconsin. Rankings will come out each Tuesday for the next six weeks until the national semifinals are revealed December 3rd.

Tiger Woods Returning To Golf November 30th

(Undated) — Tiger Woods is returning to competitive golf at the end of next month. The 14-time major champion says he’ll play in the Hero World Challenge November 30th through December 3rd. The 41-year-old has been out of action since withdrawing after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February. He underwent a fourth back surgery less than two months later.

