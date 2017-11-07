Tuesday Sports Update – Ezekiel Elliott Hearing Set For Thursday

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(Frisco, TX) — A hearing with the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the Ezekiel Elliott case is set for Thursday. The court will hear the Dallas Cowboys running back’s latest fight requesting an injunction to overturn his six-game suspension. Elliott received an administrative stay from the New York federal court last Friday, which allowed him to play in Sunday’s 28-17 home win over Kansas City. The NFL Players Association recently argued in its appeal that Elliott will sustain irreparable harm without an injunction. The 22-year-old was suspended six games following a domestic violence incident with his former girlfriend in 2016, although he was never arrested or charged in the case.

Lions Take Care Of Packers On MNF

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers’ free fall without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued as the Lions cruised to a 30-17 win at Lambeau Field on “Monday Night Football.” Green Bay has dropped three in-a-row and are now at .500 midway through the season. The Lions got to 4-and-4 behind 361 yards passing and two touchdowns from Matthew Stafford.

NBA

——-

Boston Celtics 110, Atlanta Hawks 107

Brooklyn Nets 98, Phoenix Suns 92

Golden State Warriors 97, Miami Heat 80

Mavericks Visit Wizards Tonight

(Washington, DC) — The Mavericks look to get on track tonight as they pay a visit to the Washington Wizards. The struggling Mavs are just 1-and-10 on the year and have lost six straight games. Dallas holds the worst record in the NBA. Following tonight’s matchup in DC, the Mavs are off until Saturday when they host LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Rockets Off Until Thursday

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets are off the hardwood until Thursday when they host LeBron James and the Cavaliers at the Toyota Center. Houston is riding a three-game winning streak after Sunday’s 137-110 rout of Utah. The Rockets sit at 8-and-3 overall. The Cavs are just 4-and-6 and will host Milwaukee tonight before coming to town.

Stars Lose To Jets

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars fell behind 3-0 in the first period and never recovered in a 4-1 loss to the Jets at the American Airlines Center. Jamie Benn scored the lone Dallas goal on a power-play early in the second period to make it a 3-1 game. The Stars have lost two-of-three. They wrap up their three-game homestand Friday against the Islanders.

NHL

——

Washington Capitals 3, Arizona Coyotes 2 (OT)

New York Rangers 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 3

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (SO)

Boston Bruins 5, Minnesota Wild 3

Detroit Red Wings 3, Vancouver Canucks 2

Rangers Decline Napoli’s Option; Pick Up Perez’s Option

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers are declining Mike Napoli’s 11-million-dollar option for 2018. He receives a 2.5-million-dollar buyout instead. The Rangers did pick up a six-million-dollar option on pitcher Martin Perez, while also declining the option on reliever Tony Barnette. The team did not extend a qualifying offer to pitcher Andrew Cashner before yesterday’s deadline, but could still re-sign him.

Astros Name Espada Bench Coach

(Houston, TX) — Joe Espada is the new bench coach of the Astros. He was named Alex Cora’s replacement yesterday. The 42-year-old Espada spent the last three seasons as the third-base coach for the Yankees.

Mattingly, Morris, Tommy John Among Modern Era Hall Of Fame Candidates

(Cooperstown, NY) — Don Mattingly, Jack Morris and Tommy John are among 10 candidates on the Modern Era ballot for the Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Steve Garvey, Marvin Miller, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Ted Simmons, Luis Tiant and Alan Trammell are also on the ballot, which recognizes the years 1970 to 1987. 75-percent of the vote is needed for election. Results will be revealed December 10th.

CFP Rankings Come Out Tonight

(Undated) — The second College Football Playoff rankings of the season come out tonight. TCU will likely keep its number-eight ranking after beating Texas 24-7 on Saturday. The Horned Frogs improved to 8-and-1 on the season, including 5-and-1 in Big 12 play. TCU travels to fifth-ranked Oklahoma this Saturday.