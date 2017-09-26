Tuesday Sports Update – Cowboys Roll Over Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) dives for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Antoine Bethea and inside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cowboys Get Past Cards On “Monday Night Football”

(Glendale, AZ) — The Cowboys lost almost every battle on the stat sheet besides the one that mattered. Dallas pulled out a 28-17 win against the Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” at University of Phoenix Stadium. The ‘Boys were outgained 332-to-273, lost the time of possession battle 36:15-to-23:45 and ran only 45 plays to 75 for Arizona. However, Dallas went 3-for-3 in the red zone compared to 1-for-4 for the Cards. Dak Prescott threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Dez Bryant and Brice Butler. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 80 yards and a score late in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The Cowboys are 2-and-1. Carson Palmer piled up 325 yards and two TDs in the loss. Larry Fitzgerald had 13 receptions, 149 yards and a touchdown for 1-and-2 Arizona. Listen for the Dallas Cowboys Hour with Brad Sham this evening at 6 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes Knee With Team Before Anthem

(Glendale, AZ) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is joining his players in taking a knee before the national anthem. At last night’s Monday Night Football game in Arizona, Jones locked arms with his players and the entire team took a knee, but they stood when the anthem played. The Arizona Cardinals also stood and locked arms during the anthem. President Trump reignited the controversy over NFL players kneeling during the anthem during a rally in Alabama last week. At that event, Trump said players who take a knee while the “Star-Spangled Banner” plays should be fired.

Texans Prep For Titans

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are back to work preparing for Sunday’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. It’s the first of three straight home games for Houston. The Texans sit at 1-and-2 after their 36-33 loss at New England this past Sunday. The Titans are 2-and-1.

Astros Romp Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers were handled by the Astros, 11-2, to open a three-game series in Arlington. Texas has lost four straight to fall to 76-and-80. Andrew Cashner didn’t make it out of the fourth inning to fall to 10-and-11. Houston scored eight during the big frame. The series continues tonight. First Pitch is tonight at 7 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Yankees’ Judge Hits 49th, 50th Homers To Break McGwire’s Rookie Record

(Bronx, NY) — Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge is rewriting the record books. Judge smacked his 49th and 50th home runs of the season in New York’s 11-3 win over the Royals in the Bronx. Judge broke Mark McGwire’s single-season rookie record of 49 home runs set with the Oakland A’s back in 1987.

MLB National League

——

Atlanta Braves 9, New York Mets 2 (G1)

Washington Nationals 3, Philadelphia Phillies 1

New York Mets 3, Atlanta Braves 2 (G2)

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis Cardinals 2

Miami Marlins 5, Colorado Rockies 4

San Francisco Giants 9, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 9, San Diego Padres 3

MLB American League

——

New York Yankees 11, Kansas City Royals 3

Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 4

Houston Astros 11, Texas Rangers 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Los Angeles Angels 2

Seattle Mariners 7, Oakland Athletics 1

MLB Interleague

——

No Games Scheduled

Thunder Introduce Anthony

(Oklahoma City, OK) — Carmelo Anthony is officially a member of the Thunder. The 10-time All-Star was introduced by Oklahoma City after being acquired in a deal with the Knicks. The 33-year-old Anthony joins reigning MVP Russell Westbrook and the recently-acquired Paul George in OKC.

Mavericks Open Training Camp Today

(Dallas, TX) — The Dallas Mavericks open up training camp today. The preseason tips off next Monday against the Bucks at home. The Mavs will host the Hawks in the regular season opener on October 18th.