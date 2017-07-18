Tuesday Sports Update -Cowboys’ Elliott Under Investigation

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Cowboys’ Elliott Involved In Bar Incident

(Dallas, TX) — Police are investigating an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night involving Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. ESPN reports no arrests were made in connection with the incident. Police were called out to the Clutch Bar and Restaurant after a man said he was physically assaulted but he could not identify the suspect. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Elliott is already under investigation by the NFL for a domestic violence accusation in 2016, and could still face punishment from the league.

Cowboys Open Rookie Camp Tomorrow

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys will host a three-day rookie camp at The Star in Frisco starting tomorrow. The same players from rookie minicamp are expected to participate. The Cowboys will report for training camp in Oxnard, California, on Saturday, with the first practice set for next Monday. The ‘Boys open preseason action on August 3rd versus the Arizona Cardinals in Canton, Ohio.

Cowboys’ Whitehead Says Dog Was Stolen, Being Held For Ransom

(Dallas, TX) — Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is taking to social media to ask for the return of his dog. He posted on Instagram that his dog, Blitz, was stolen from his home Sunday and is now being held for ransom. He says he’s since been contacted by phone with a demand of 10-thousand dollars for the dog’s return.

O’s Rally Past Rangers

(Baltimore, MD) — The Orioles scored three unanswered runs to pull out a 3-1 win versus the Rangers at Camden Yards to begin a four-game series. Texas took a 1-0 lead on a Jonathan Lucroy double in the second inning, but the offense was quiet the rest of the night. The Rangers only had three hits on their way to 45-and-47. Andrew Cashner was tagged with the loss.

The Rangers and O’s continue their four-game series tonight in Baltimore. Tyson Ross will get the start for Texas. The O’s will counter with right-hander Dylan Bundy. Pregame begins at 5:30 on KGNC.

Mariners Top Astros In 10

(Houston, TX) — Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia launched solo homers in the 10th to power the Mariners to a 9-7 win over the Astros in Houston. Carlos Beltran and Jake Marisnick homered for Houston in the opener of the three-game series. Tony Sipp was tagged with the loss.

Astros’ Correa Leaves With Thumb Injury

(Houston, TX) — Astros shortstop Carlos Correa wasn’t able to finish yesterday’s loss. Correa suffered a jammed left thumb during his at bat in the fourth inning. He dealt with the same injury early this month and missed one game.

MLB National League

——

Washington Nationals 6, Cincinnati Reds 1

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2

Miami Marlins 6, Philadelphia Phillies 5 (10 inn)

St. Louis Cardinals 6, New York Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta Braves 3

Colorado Rockies 9, San Diego Padres 6

MLB American League

——

Baltimore Orioles 3, Texas Rangers 1

Toronto Blue Jays 4, Boston Red Sox 3

Seattle Mariners 9, Houston Astros 7 (10 inn)

Minnesota Twins 4, New York Yankees 2

Detroit Tigers 10, Kansas City Royals 2

Tampa Bay Rays 3, Oakland Athletics 2

MLB Interleague

——

Cleveland Indians 5, San Francisco Giants 3

Rockets Up For Sale

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets are now for sale. Team CEO Tad Brown announced the move, saying owner Leslie Alexander was wearing down after owning the team since 1993. He also says Alexander wants to focus on his family and philanthropy. It isn’t known when a sale could happen, but Brown doesn’t believe there will be any rush. Forbes recently valued the team at over one-and-a-half-billion dollars.

Cousins To Play Under Franchise Tag

(Ashburn, VA) — Kirk Cousins is set to the become the first quarterback to play under the franchise tag for two straight seasons. Cousins failed to reach a long-term deal with Washington before yesterday’s deadline. He will make just under 24-million-dollars with the Redskins this season.

Lakers Win Summer League Tournament

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Lakers are champions of the Las Vegas Summer League tournament. LA knocked off the Trail Blazers 110-98 in the championship game last night. Lonzo Ball did not play in the title game due to a calf strain, but was still named Summer League MVP.