Tuesday Sports Update – Blue Jays Rally Past Rangers

Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy goes up for the high and wide throw to the bag as Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin slides in safely on a bases-clearing double by Steve Pearce in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The hit also scored Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Blue Jays sink Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — The Blue Jays rallied to beat the Rangers with two runs in the top of the ninth to grab a 7-6 win in the opener of a four-game series at Globe Life Park. Matt Bush took the loss and was tagged with his third blown save. Nomar Mazara hit a home run and scored twice for Texas, which is 34-and-35. The Rangers and Blue Jays continue their four-game series tonight at Globe Life Park. Nick Martinez will take the mound for Texas. Pregame begins at 6:30 on KGNC.

Astros Take Care Of A’s

(Oakland, CA) — The Astros used three homers to top the Athletics 4-1 in the first of a four-game series at The Coliseum. Jake Marisnick hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning, with George Springer and Derek Fisher each adding solo blasts later on. Brad Peacock picked up the victory working into the sixth frame. Ken Giles nailed down his 17th save for Houston, which is 3-and-5 in its last eight.

MLB National League

——

Miami Marlins 8, Washington Nationals 7

Atlanta Braves 9, San Francisco Giants 0

Pittsburgh Pirates 8, Milwaukee Brewers 1

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego Padres 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 10, New York Mets 6

MLB American League

——

Cleveland Indians 12, Baltimore Orioles 0

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Texas Rangers 6

Kansas City Royals 4, Boston Red Sox 2

Houston Astros 4, Oakland Athletics 1

Seattle Mariners 6, Detroit Tigers 2

MLB Interleague

——

Cincinnati Reds 7, Tampa Bay Rays 3

TCU, Texas A&M Meet In College World Series

(Omaha, NE) — TCU and Texas A&M clash today at 1 in an elimination game at the College World Series in Omaha. The Aggies fell to Louisville, 8-4, on Sunday, while the Horned Frogs got shutout by Florida, 3-0. The loser goes home and the winner plays Thursday.

Oklahoma’s Mayfield Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanors

(Fayetteville, AR) — Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield is pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing. The charges stem from his arrest in Fayetteville, Arkansas in February. Mayfield finished third in Heisman voting last season after throwing for 3,965 yards, 40 touchdowns and just eight interceptions for the Sooners.

NBA Draft Tips Off Thursday

(Brooklyn, NY) — The 2017 NBA Draft tips off on Thursday in Brooklyn. The Mavericks own the ninth overall choice in the first round. They have been linked to French point guard Frank Ntilikina, North Carolina State guard Dennis Smith, and Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Woods Getting Help For Medication Management

(Jupiter, FL) — Tiger Woods says he’s getting “professional help” for managing his medication following a DUI arrest last month. Woods was arrested when he was found asleep at the wheel in Florida. He told officers he’d taken Xanax and later said he was on four medications. He blamed the incident on an unexpected reaction to prescription drugs.

Venom lose to Revolution

The Amarllo Venom were knocked out of the playoffs last night with a 77-71 loss to The Texas Revolution at the Amarillo Civic Center.