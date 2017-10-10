Tuesday Sports Update – Astros & Dodgers Move On In Baseball Playoffs

Astros Edge Red Sox To Advance To ALCS

(Boston, MA) — The Houston Astros are heading to the American League Championship Series. Carlos Beltran’s RBI double in the top of the ninth was the difference as the Astros edged the Red Sox 5-4 in Game Four of their AL Division Series at Fenway Park. Alex Bregman homered to tie the game in the eighth inning and Josh Reddick singled in the go-ahead run for Houston. Beltran’s double gave the ‘Stros a 5-3 lead. Rafael Devers hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the ninth to get Boston close before Ken Giles closed it out. Justin Verlander picked up the win in his first career relief appearance, while Chris Sale took the loss in relief for the Sox. Andrew Benintendi’s two-run homer in the fifth put Boston ahead 3-2. The Astros won the series 3-1 and will play either the Indians or Yankees in the ALCS.

Altuve Astros’ Aaron Award Nominee

(Undated) — Second baseman Jose Altuve is the Astros’ nominee for this year’s Hank Aaron Award. Finalists for all 30 clubs were revealed on Monday. The award has been presented annually since 1999 to the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. Balloting consists of votes from fans and a panel of Hall of Famers, including Aaron.

Dodgers Sweep Diamondbacks To Advance To NLCS

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the National League Championship Series. Cody Bellinger homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Dodgers edged the Diamondbacks 3-1 in Game Three of their NL Division Series in Phoenix. Austin Barnes also went deep for LA, which finished off a sweep. Yu Darvish struck out seven over five-plus innings of two-hit, one-run ball to pick up the win. Kenley Jansen locked down the ninth to notch the save. Zack Greinke surrendered three runs over five frames to take the loss for Arizona. Daniel Descalso homered in the fifth to pull the D’backs within a run but they were held to just three hits in defeat. The Dodgers won the series 3-0 and will play either the Cubs or Nationals in the NLCS.

Yankees Force Game Five Against Indians

(Bronx, NY) — The Yankees and Indians are heading to a decisive Game Five in Cleveland on Wednesday. New York topped the Tribe 7-3 at Yankee Stadium in Game Four of their AL Division Series. Luis Severino struck out nine over seven innings of three-run ball for the win. Gary Sanchez homered and Tommy Kahnle struck out five of the six batters he faced to get a two-inning save.

Cubs Take Down Nats In Game Three

(Chicago, IL) — The Cubs are one win away from going to their third straight National League Championship Series. After being no-hit into the seventh, Chicago rallied late to beat the Nationals 2-1 in Game Three of their NL Division Series at Wrigley Field. The “North Siders” can close out Washington in Game Four today at home. Coverage begins this afternoon at 4:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC. If necessary, Game Five would be Thursday in D.C.

Bears Lose Trubisky’s Debut To Vikings

(Chicago, IL) — Mitchell Trubisky’s first NFL start is going down as a loss. The Bears’ first-round pick threw a damaging interception late in the fourth quarter, leading to the Vikings’ game-winning field goal in a 20-17 Minnesota win at Soldier Field on “Monday Night Football.” Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford re-aggravated his knee injury and was replaced by Case Keenum.

ESPN Host Calls For Cowboys Ad Boycott

(New York, NY) — An ESPN anchor who called President Trump a “white supremacist” is now going after the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones. Jemelle Hill is calling for a boycott of advertisers aligned with the Cowboys after Jones said players would be benched for not standing for the national anthem. The ESPN host wrote, “By drawing a line in the sand, Jerry put his players under more scrutiny and threw them under the bus.” Hill goes on to say, “If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers.”

Cowboys On Bye Week

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys are on their bye week. They will return to action October 22nd when they visit the San Francisco 49ers. The ‘Boys sit third in the NFC East at 2-and-3 after Sunday’s 35-31 home loss to Green Bay. Philadelphia currently leads division at 4-and-1. Washington is 2-and-2, while the Giants are 0-and-5.

Texans Lose Watt, Mercilus For Season

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are suffering two major losses to their defense. Head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed Monday that star defensive end J.J. Watt and linebacker Whitney Mercilus are both out for the rest of the season with injuries. Watt fractured the tibial plateau in his left leg during Sunday’s 42-34 loss to Kansas City. Mercilus tore his pectoral muscle.

Rockets Clobber Knicks

(New York, NY) — James Harden scored 36 points and dished out 11 assists as the Rockets cruised past the Knicks 117-95 at Madison Square Garden. Clint Capela added 19 points and Eric Gordon scored 18 in the winning effort. Chris Paul did not play as Houston improved to 3-and-0 in exhibition play. The Rockets visit Memphis tomorrow before wrapping up the preseason on Friday at home against the Spurs.

Mavs Top Magic

(Dallas, TX) — Dennis Smith Junior tallied 16 points with seven assists and six rebounds in the Mavericks’ 99-96 preseason win versus the Magic at home. Dallas is 3-and-1. The Mavs visit Atlanta on Thursday before wrapping up preseason play Friday in Charlotte.

Stars Host Red Wings Tonight

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars seek their first win of the season as they host the Detroit Red Wings tonight at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 0-and-2 following losses to Vegas and St. Louis. The Stars visit Nashville on Thursday before hosting Colorado on Saturday.