Tuesday Sports Update – Appeals Court Hears Ezekiel Elliott Case

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Appeals Court Hears Arguments In Elliott Suspension Case

(New Orleans, LA) — The fate of embattled Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is closer to being decided. The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments from the NFL and the Players Association on a stay in Elliott’s suspension case yesterday. The league is expected to file a response brief by this morning and the court said it will rule quickly once that brief has been filed. The NFL is seeking a stay of the injunction that is allowing the suspended Elliott to keep playing while the legal process plays out.

Chiefs Get By Redskins On “Monday Night Football”

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs remained the only undefeated team in the NFL with a 29-20 win over the Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium on “Monday Night Football”. Alex Smith threw for 293 yards and a touchdown, plus added 56 yards on the ground and another score. Kareem Hunt piled up 101 yards rushing and Travis Kelce was the top pass catcher with seven grabs for 111 yards and a TD. Harrison Butker’s 43-yard field goal with eight seconds left put Kansas City ahead before Justin Houston clinched the victory returning a fumble 13 yards to the house. The Chiefs are 4-and-0. Kirk Cousins threw for 215 yards and two TDs in the loss. Terrelle Pryor Senior and Ryan Grant had the touchdown receptions. Washington is 2-and-2.

Texans Turn Attention To Chiefs

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are turning their attention to Sunday night’s home game against the unbeaten Chiefs. Houston improved to 2-and-2 with a 57-14 trouncing of the Titans in Week Four. Kansas City, which is the lone unbeaten team left in the NFL, is 4-and-0 after beating Washington last night.

Raiders’ Carr Out 2-to-6 Weeks

(Alameda, CA) — The Raiders will be without starting quarterback Derek Carr for a while. Head coach Jack Del Rio says Carr will miss two-to-six weeks with a transverse process fracture in his back. EJ Manuel will be under center in place of Carr, who was hurt in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. Oakland is 2-and-2.

Twins Take On Yankees In AL Wild Card Game

(Bronx, NY) — The Twins take on the Yankees in the American League wild card game tonight at Yankee Stadium. Led by rookie slugger Aaron Judge, the Yankees captured the top AL wild card with a 91-and-71 record. The Twins claimed the second wild card spot at 85-and-77, just one year after losing 103 games. Pregame begins at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Red Sox Face Astros Thursday

(Houston, TX) — The Astros and Red Sox meet in Game One of the ALDS in Houston on Thursday. Dallas Keuchel gets the ball in the opener of the best-of-five set for Houston. Boston counters with Chris Sale. The Astros will also host Game Two on Friday, with Boston’s Drew Pomeranz opposing Justin Verlander.

Mavs Win Preseason Opener

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks opened the preseason with a 106-104 win over the Bucks in Dallas. Yogi Ferrell poured in a team-high 12 points off the bench for the Mavs. Dirk Nowitzki played nine minutes and scored five points. The Mavs host the Bulls on Wednesday.

Rockets Visit Thunder

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets open preseason play tonight against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Tonight’s tilt marks the Houston debut of Chris Paul, who came over to the Rockets in a trade with the Clippers this offseason. The Rockets start the regular season on October 17th.

Stars Open Regular Season Friday

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars open the regular season Friday at home versus the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. The Stars look to reach the postseason under Ken Hitchcock, who returns for his second stint with the team after Lindy Ruff was let go. Hitchcock guided the Stars to a Stanley Cup title in the 1998-99 season.

UFC Donates One-Million To Families Of Las Vegas Shooting

(Las Vegas, NV) — The UFC is pledging to donate one-million dollars to the families of the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. The UFC released a statement saying it is focused on supporting the community and those affected by the shooting, and confirmed Saturday’s UFC 216 pay-per-view event will go on as planned. At least 59 people died and more than 500 were injured when a shooter opened fire into a crowd of concert-goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Sunday night.