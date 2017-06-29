TSCRA Rangers on the Case

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger H.L. Dempsey and local authorities are seeking information after a Angus steer was found shot to death on a ranch south of Canyon.

A cash reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to the indictment or arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator should call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333, Special Ranger H.L. Dempsey at (806) 356-6101, or the Randall County Sheriff’s Department.

For more information, go here http://tscra.org/reward-offered-for-information-after-killing-of-steer-in-randall-county/