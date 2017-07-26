Trump Tweets That “Transgender Individuals Should be Barred From Military Service”

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday that he wants transgender individuals barred from military service in any capacity.

Trump said the military “must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

Sandra Dunn of Amarillo, who is transgender and a retired U.S. Army veteran had this to say.

Sen. John McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the tweet was “another example of why major policy announcements should not be made via Twitter.”